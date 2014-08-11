An Ohio Strip Club Held A Topless Protest At A Church That’s Trying To Shut It Down

About 30 staff members and family and friends of staff members from both Foxhole locations George owns marched and held signs for four hours, including several women who went topless, and plan to do so until the church climbs down out of their asses.
The Coshocton Tribune writes:
“We want to let (church members) know how it feels to be under scrutiny,” George said. “They come up every weekend. They’re very abusive and certainly not Christian-like, not what I read in my Bible. I have to point out the hypocrisy I see and not stand by and let this go on week in and week out.”
George said he was concerned about children being exposed to the nudity. He also apologized to the residents and other churches in Warsaw not affiliated with New Beginnings for being exposed to what he knew was an extreme, but necessary, measure.
Although George has stated he simply wants Dunfee and his followers to stop coming to his business, Dunfee said they will not stop their protests until the Foxhole is out of business.
Dunfee said his church opposes sexually oriented clubs everywhere and is simply fighting the one in their backyard. He encourages other churches to tackle such clubs in their areas and called Sunday’s topless demonstration “shameful.”
What a party-pooping, boner-hating zealot. About a year or two ago, there was some controversy in my neighborhood over a Muslim group that was unhappy with a new and much needed liquor store that was going to be put in around the corner from their mosque. Who cares what anyone else does? If religious organizations in America have freedom of religion, then the rest of us deserve the same freedom of tits and booze. God bless America and stuff.
Isn’t living in Ohio bad enough? Do you really have to shut down titties? Come on you assholes give them something!
While I vehemently oppose exploitation, it is Fundamental Christian nut cases like this who feel like they are a prophet from God who are driving people from churches and religious organizations. If this church cared about the women, they should try to help instead of making it worse for them. Many are stuck with no employment options. especially in the Ohio rust belt. If they are concerned about ‘righteousness’ then they need to look in the mirror and do some deep soul searching.
Much like opposing abortion and then working to slash funding for people on welfare, these types have a very selective idea on which christian tenets to follow, and which ones to completely ignore.
Not to mentions some women genuinely enjoy showing pervy men their tits and ginas, and you know they are going to nursing school.
Fixed that for you.
My name is Mech, and I am Uproxx’s resident religious zealot, and I approve this message.
Send those girls to my place and we’ll protest the rest of their clothes off.
I support their right to strip but I also support their need to hit the gym.
Well, look at it from the church’s perspective. While I’m sure they, as Christians, are offended on a personal level by the strip club, I’d venture to say their more honest problem is concern about how it will affect their church growth. Remembering, of course, churches die without steady growth, they’re probably concerned about their church home going into stagnation. It’s a tough sell to get people to bring their families with a strip joint next door.