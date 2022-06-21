For more than two years now, much of the world has had to adjust the way they live and work to account for the COVID pandemic that has so far killed more than 6.3 million people, with the United States leading the way in total number of deaths. While a simple vaccination could save your life (and possibly the lives of others) if you get COVID, Andrew Giuliani doesn’t want it. And he’s mad as hell that coronavirus mandates are interfering with his desire to become the next governor of New York.

As Deadline reports, Rudy Giuliani’s 36-year-old son is complaining because he can’t get his way. After being banned from taking part in person in a gubernatorial debate last week by CBS because of his proudly non-vaxxed status, Giuliani the Younger has also been told by NY1 that he is not allowed inside their studios because of his vaccination status (or lack thereof). So he held a press conference in which he whined like a spoiled little brat that: “NY1 Spectrum News has imposed a COVID mandate, saying that I can actually not come in the building again.”

When Giuliani said he had been allowed inside NY1’s studios back in April, the network responded that he should not have been as they have a blanket policy that only allows for fully vaccinated individuals to enter the building. He also wrote a letter to Robert Hardt, NY1’s political director, claiming:

“Your position is a blatant act of discrimination against and selective treatment of the leading candidate in the Republican primary. Your decision to banish me to a remote location interferes with the Republican voters’ ability to make an informed decision on June 28th.”

The station shot back a quick retort, noting that “Mr. Giuliani accepted the invitation to the debate knowing the rules and parameters, which include the need to be vaccinated in order to appear live. He will be online, given the same visual space as others, and we are even sending a podium with our camera crew to ensure a similar look and feel for our viewers.”

But that’s not good enough for Andrew, who could always just get vaccinated and be done with it. But that would go against the entitled thirty-something’s whole anti-vaxxing platform now. While his opponents are concerned about rising taxes that are driving people out of the state and high gas prices, Giuliani’s big Day 1 promise has been to “throw all of these mandates in the dustbin of history.”

Given that New York has one of the country’s highest vaccination rates, with nearly 75 percent of the state’s population fully vaccinated and 82.3 percent of people having received at least one dose, focusing on doing away with these mandates may not only end up being an unpopular opinion, but also moot. Proving yet again that Andrew Giuliani is definitely Rudy Giuliani’s son.

