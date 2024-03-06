Multimedia artist Anna Marie Tendler has announced that she’s written a new memoir set to arrive later this year. Titled Men Have Called Her Crazy and set for an August release, Tendler will weave tales of “heartbreak and rage” from the men in her life.

Presumably, one of those tales will involve her ex-husband and standup comedian John Mulaney who famously divorced Tendler shortly after a stint in rehab during the COVID pandemic. Adding insult to injury, he quickly started a relationship with Olivia Munn and the two welcomed a son in 2021.

While Mulaney mined his rehab stint for his Emmy nominated special, Baby J, Tendler has only spoken in vague terms about the tabloid-frenzy split. That appears to no longer be the case.

“I have been writing this book for two years. More accurately though I have been writing it for close to four decades,” Tendler wrote on Instagram in an announcement post. “I have never been more proud of any work. It is a story about mental health; about being a woman; about family. And finally, about the endless source of my heartbreak and rage—men.”

You can see the full announcement below:

Tendler briefly opened up about her split from Mulaney in a 2022 interview with Harper’s Bazaar where she described the experience as “surreal.” She also turned to TikTok where she created several viral videos on art and heartbreak, which have seemingly culminated in her upcoming memoir.

Men Have Called Her Crazy hits bookshelves on August 13, 2024.

