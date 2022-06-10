Families with newborns across the country have been scrambling lately, as the baby formula shortage has only gotten worse, with very little government intervention. Actress Olivia Munn and her baby have also felt the pain of the alarming shortage.

Munn posted an Instagram story this week with a photo of her young son’s formula, which opened accidentally in her suitcase. She said, “When there’s a formula shortage and you open your suitcase to find your carefully packed formula has popped open and half of it is now gone,” paired with a photo of the formula.

Munn co-parents with her boyfriend John Mulaney, who is currently on tour. The comedian recently gained some unwanted attention after he welcomed Dave Chappelle to the stage. This is just the tip of the John Mulaney controversy that this man has seen over the years after a very public divorce.

This isn’t the first time Munn has spoken about the formula shortage. Last month, she said she was “panicking” due to the shortage. In May, the actress tweeted: “It’s so crazy when people say ‘if you breastfeed you won’t have to worry about the formula shortage!’ I have low milk supply, so to keep my baby fed I depend on formula. I wish I could breastfeed so I wouldn’t be panicking about the shortage right now. But I don’t have a choice.” As with many other mothers, most of whom are way less fortunate than the celeb couple, the shortage has sparked anxiety among young families.

(Via Page Six)