Not too long ago, Gal Gadot’s “Imagine” video (in which she and several famous friends, including Natalie Portman, Will Ferrell, and Jimmy Fallon sang the iconic John Lennon tune to, uh, fight the pandemic) got dragged online, and following weeks of police brutality protests, it’s happening again. Gadot is not involved this time (she appears to have gotten the message), but another gathering of celebrities has assembled, this time to “take responsibility” for unchecked racism and swear to help end it.

This PSA is actually part of a project (as detailed at the Hollywood Reporter) — hosted at the ITakeResponsibility.org website — that launched in partnership with the NAACP. The celebrities in this video, including Sarah Paulson, Justin Theroux, Stanley Tucci, Aaron Paul, Kristen Bell, Julianne Moore, Mark Duplass, Bryce Dallas Howard, Debra Messing, Piper Perabo, and Kesha, all pledge to stop “turning a blind eye” while claiming that they are, themselves, taking responsibility for letting racism fly (through inaction) in their presence. The website also asks users to take responsibility in various ways, and one has to make selections from a menu before entering the site.

Let’s just say that the video’s not being embraced too warmly on social media.

regret to inform you the celebs are at it again pic.twitter.com/pfORBiqvrX — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) June 11, 2020

Despite the good intentions involved with those who made this video, people are cringing and wondering how Stanley Tucci ended up here, noticeably pulling his eyes away from the camera to read a script.

Others, including Justin Theroux and Aaron Paul, are being called out for appearing too actor-y. Lots of Jesse Pinkman jokes are going on here.

Justin Theroux using this as a moment to go totally Method really puts it over the top https://t.co/WjJZyoLhY9 — Heidi N. Moore (@moorehn) June 11, 2020

The winner is Aaron Paul who gave us a full pro wrestling promo with gritted teeth and firm jaw muscle definition to let you know it's time for WHITE SERIOUSNESS pic.twitter.com/nDMfO5MenO — David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) June 11, 2020

