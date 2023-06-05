Apple VR Headset Vision Pro
Apple Unveiled Its New Crazy Expensive Vision Pro Virtual Reality Headset And… Yup, The Jokes Are Flying

Apple officially unveiled its new virtual reality headset at the Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, and the overwhelming reaction right out of the gate is, “Wait, that thing costs how much?!” Dubbed the Apple Vision Pro, the VR headset arrives with a whopping $3,500 price tag and looks a whole lot like scuba diving goggles.

“It’s the first Apple product you look through, and not at,” Tim Cook said while introducing the, again, $3500 headset that’s controlled by your hands, voice, and eyes.

You can see the launch video below:

And here are some spiffy technical specs via The Verge:

The device is controller-free, and you browse rows of app icons in an operating system called visionOS by looking at them. You can tap to select and flick to scroll, and you can also give voice commands. On top of that, the headset supports Bluetooth accessories, including Magic Keyboard and Magic Trackpad, and lets you connect your Mac to use inside the headset. Downward-facing cameras can capture your hands even if they’re resting low on your body.

The Vision Pro will reportedly have Disney+ support, which will allow you to feel like you’re right next to Mando and/or Baby Yoda during episodes of The Mandalorian. While that sounds pretty neat, the price sticker is still an eye-watering amount, and Twitter users quickly to work dunking on Apple for its wildly expensive new toy.

You can see some of the reactions below:

(Via The Verge)

