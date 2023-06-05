Apple officially unveiled its new virtual reality headset at the Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, and the overwhelming reaction right out of the gate is, “Wait, that thing costs how much?!” Dubbed the Apple Vision Pro, the VR headset arrives with a whopping $3,500 price tag and looks a whole lot like scuba diving goggles.

“It’s the first Apple product you look through, and not at,” Tim Cook said while introducing the, again, $3500 headset that’s controlled by your hands, voice, and eyes.

You can see the launch video below:

Welcome to the era of spatial computing with Apple Vision Pro. You’ve never seen anything like this before! pic.twitter.com/PEIxKNpXBs — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 5, 2023

And here are some spiffy technical specs via The Verge:

The device is controller-free, and you browse rows of app icons in an operating system called visionOS by looking at them. You can tap to select and flick to scroll, and you can also give voice commands. On top of that, the headset supports Bluetooth accessories, including Magic Keyboard and Magic Trackpad, and lets you connect your Mac to use inside the headset. Downward-facing cameras can capture your hands even if they’re resting low on your body.

The Vision Pro will reportedly have Disney+ support, which will allow you to feel like you’re right next to Mando and/or Baby Yoda during episodes of The Mandalorian. While that sounds pretty neat, the price sticker is still an eye-watering amount, and Twitter users quickly to work dunking on Apple for its wildly expensive new toy.

You can see some of the reactions below:

Apple pricing that headset at $3500 is so funny. Yeah man people can’t wait to throw down a couple month’s rent so that emails can chase them through their house like The Shining — Dan Sheehan (@ItsDanSheehan) June 5, 2023

Sorry sweetie we don't have enough money for groceries this week, daddy decided to buy himself the Apple VR Headset. pic.twitter.com/y7V5S4P9nq —  Q-Cap  (@qcapital2020) June 5, 2023

I want to wear the Apple AR headset and the Dyson air purifier at the same time pic.twitter.com/gQ1C09LTgZ — Brad Stephenson (@Shuttlecock) June 5, 2023

Sorry Apple this is the only augmented reality device I need pic.twitter.com/xWIsQwXe2v — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) June 5, 2023

Wearin the Apple headset, feelin cool pic.twitter.com/riofBVFbj5 — Clue Heywood (@ClueHeywood) June 5, 2023

Somehow, heartbreak feels good on a headset like this pic.twitter.com/fbOM5TyKbB — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) June 5, 2023

Level up your outdoor experience with Apple Vision Pro! pic.twitter.com/dQC6PC8Yyl — cclaire (@dummwiesau) June 5, 2023

every apple announcement looks like act 1 of a sci-fi movie where the big company announces a technology that will inadvertently cause the collapse of civilisation pic.twitter.com/5MsDDAGvLA — taha (@KhanStopMe) June 5, 2023

The first thing you see when you log in your Apple VR Headset. pic.twitter.com/Wvd278A0Ij —  Q-Cap  (@qcapital2020) June 5, 2023

With a cumbersome form and a $3500 price tag, Apple’s headset seeks to take VR back to its 1990s roots: A thing you try out at the mall and say “wow this is cool I bet in 30 years they’ll have a comfortable version I can afford” pic.twitter.com/PTe0JODRrx — Rob Sheridan (@rob_sheridan) June 5, 2023

(Via The Verge)