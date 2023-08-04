The gossip mags seem to be obsessed with Tom Cruise’s love life at the moment and every update we’re treated to when it comes to the Top Gun star’s romantic prospects sound more bizarre than the last. His latest prospective hook-up? Sofia Vergara.

The Modern Family actress recently split from her husband of seven years, actor Joe Manganiello. Manganiello filed for divorce in July, citing “irreconcilable differences” after the couple gave a joint statement maintaining that they “love and care for one another very much.” Insiders claimed they simply grew apart and felt unaligned in their priorities. Cruise, meanwhile, has been romantically connected to everyone from Shakira to his Mission Impossible co-star Hayley Atwell, though both women have denied being in a relationship with him. Instead, it looks like the actor is playing the field and Vergara might be next up at bat.

The two briefly dated back in 2005 after being introduced by their mutual friend, Will Smith. They went on one date before things fizzled out and just one year later, Cruise married Dawson’s Creek star Katie Holmes.

“They had a special time together partying in the Hollywood Hills and having a blast,” an insider told Page Six. “Sofia wasn’t really giving out the signals back then that she wanted anything long-term, so it petered out in a totally amicable fashion and they remained friends. It’s always eaten away at Tom that he dumped Sofia and chose Katie.”

Apparently, Scientology was a big factor in their first “breakup” with Cruise biographer Andrew Morton alleging that the actor’s ties to the religious cult worried Vergara, a devout Catholic. “She was fundamentally terrified of Scientology,” a friend of the actress told Morton. “She sincerely believed that she would be struck down by God and burn in hell if she joined.”

As far as we know, Cruise is still the spokesperson for Scientology so we won’t be holding out hope for a new celebrity couple announcement.

(Via Page Six)