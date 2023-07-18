It’s been a brutal week for celebrity relationships. Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have seperated. Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello are getting divorced. Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian are maybe seeing each other, which is good for them, I guess, but terrible for society at large. So let’s focus on Vergara and Manganiello.

The Modern Family and Magic Mike XXL stars are done after seven years of marriage. “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives,” they said in a statement provided to Page Six. If you were hoping to be Vergara’s cheerleader during this rough time, you’re too late: Julie Bowen beat you to it.

“This is what single and 🔥 looks like!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Bowen, 53, commented on a series of Monday, July 17, Instagram photos of Vergara, 51, in a formfitting one-piece bathing suit. Vergara captioned the snaps from her trip to Italy: “Last days of vacay! Even when u r so hot I love u Ravello!!! 😁😁.”

Bowen (who’s holding out for Harry Styles) previously complimented Manganiello on being a “caveman” around Vergara (“It’s sexy! I love it. She’s so strong, and so [used to] calling the shots all the time, and then you see them together and there’s a part of her that kind of melts”), but times have changed.

If Vergara starts seeing someone new, Bowen knows a great first date spot.

(Via Us Weekly)