Artificial Sweeteners May Be Giving You Diabetes

Artificial sweeteners have been controversial for a while, although sometimes that controversy has been junk science. But more and more evidence is starting to pile up that artificial sweeteners may just be very, very bad for you.
A new paper in Nature has been tracking how artificial sweeteners affect the bacteria in your gut. You need these little guys on your side if you want to be healthy; they help you break down food, absorb water, and a whole bunch of other stuff. So any change to them is going to have a pretty strong effect on your health, and, well, guess what?
Artificial sweeteners saccharin, sucralose, and aspartame alter the gut bacteria to the point where you might develop “glucose intolerance,” which you might remember is one of the early warning signs that point to developing diabetes. Oh, it’s also a mortality factor, too, just in case that didn’t suck enough for your liking.
This is a huge problem for a number of reasons. First of all, artificial sweeteners have been given a tenative all-clear from groups like the American Diabetes Association, something that — if this study holds water — will have to be reconsidered. There have been red flags about artificial sweeteners for a while, but this whole “sets you up for a horrible chronic disease” thing is going to give doctors pause.
By the way, if you were wondering how serious this might have the potential to be, the Coca-Cola Corporation sold nearly a billion cases of Diet Coke in 2010. Might be time to switch to water, kids.
Any smart people on here that can confirm something for me? I’ve been led to believe that the other issue with artificial sweeteners is that your body gets tricked into thinking it’s sugar and then it messes with your insulin levels. Is there any validity to this?
It has to do with the “Food Reward” theory of obesity. I believe this is a promising but unconfirmed theory, which simplified, says that certain foods, additives, flavors, what have you, stimulate areas of your brain that bypass normal mechanisms of satiety and therefore can lead to overeating. For example, high levels of sugar or salt will trigger an ongoing hunger reflex while suppressing the feeling of fullness. But I may be wrong, I am not a chemist.
However, you can sort of try it for yourself: go for one week without using any condiments or added flavorings on your food, and see how much less you eat, and still feel full. Or, for dinner, have plain chicken breast. You’ll eat like 150 calories and your brain will tell your body that it’s time to go look at porn or something.
It’s come up in research, but it’s not confirmed, and it might actually be related to this.
Basically, if you use moderation and count calories, you’ll be OK.
You can find soda made with real sugar or stevia.
Pepsi Throwback which is made with real sugar tastes more like Diet Pepsi than it does like regular (HFCS) Pepsi.
Just replace your diet soda with delicious whole milk.
Can’t tell if joking? Although counterintuitive, doing so would probably reduce obesity.
Lots of thinking on science seems to be swinging back towards putting natural fats in the “good” category, so yeah, replacing diet soda with whole milk would probably get the thumbs up from a lot of doctors.
If you’re counting carbs due to diabetes, milk isn’t a great option (it doesn’t have as many carbs as non-diet soda, obviously, but it has more than one might think).
Bringing up with this article makes it seem as if the two are being compared as similar, when they aren’t. You even suggested he find came sugar based soda. There’s nothing inherently wrong with HFCS, only the amount of it which we consume
@Staubachlvr Well, therein lies the problem, because that shit is EVERYWHERE. Anything “low-fat” that’s packaged is loaded with it.
Well of course. That’s where moderation and education comes in.
My only point was in response to the HFCS vs. cane sugar point. It doesn’t matter. Drinking large amounts of coke is bad for you, but so is drinking large amounts of soda you buy from Wholefoods, which is all cane sugar. Clearly TF doesn’t buy that and thinks one is more dangerous than the other, and science disagrees with you
