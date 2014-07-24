More ‘Avengers: Age Of Ultron’ Posters Assemble At Comic-Con, Plus Cast Photos

Last night Marvel released a Comic-Con poster for Ant-Man, and they also gave Comic-Con attendees these posters of Iron Man and Scarlet Witch fighting Ultron’s army in Avengers: Age Of Ultron. Now we have new posters for Captain America and Black Widow.
Marvel will likely release more posters featuring Hulk, Thor, Quicksilver, Hawkeye, or possibly other characters between now and their Comic-Con panel this Saturday night. You can even catch a glimpse of Mjölnir and Hulk’s arm in Black Widow’s poster:
The full set assembles into a larger banner, part of which is pictured above (full size here). Although not pictured, the Black Widow one connects to the top of the Scarlet Witch one, suggesting there will be at least eight posters altogether. All of the posters so far come from artists Ryan Meinerding and Andy Park.
We also have some new pictures from Avengers: Age Of Ultron, opening May 1st, 2015.
I’m liking Captain America’s new uniform.
Via CBM and Bleeding Cool
“DAMMIT HANK! WHY DID YOU GET THE ULTRON VALUE PACK AT COSTCO?!”
Unfotunately, it seems in THIS continuity, you’ll have to change “Hank” to “Tony” for that joke to work. Poo.
Cap’s new uniform is the shit. Easily the best he has had.
Agreed. Might be better than his classic duds.
1000% better than the original Avengers uniform.
I’ll wait and reserve judgment on if it is the best or not for when the movie comes out.
I can see quicksilver’s blur knocking around some ultrons way back behind black widow.
Good eye! I completely missed that!
And Mjolnir is visible on the left side of the frame in the Black Widow poster.
Well, this is awesome.
Buncha robots, huh? We’re gonna need lots of karate and two pistols for this one. Someone get Black Widow on the phone
Those posters look cool.
Sup, Scarlett Witch.
is captain america is packing more heat than thor or that just the suit?
It’s probably a tie. They’ve probably eaten nothing but steamed chicken and protein shakes for a year.
Are Black Widow and Hawkeye just out of screen from this shot from Sherlock Holmes 2? [media.tumblr.com]
SCIENCE BROS!
LET THOR WEAR HIS GODDAMN HELMET FOR CHRISSAKES