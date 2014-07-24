More ‘Avengers: Age Of Ultron’ Posters Assemble At Comic-Con, Plus Cast Photos

Last night Marvel released a Comic-Con poster for Ant-Man, and they also gave Comic-Con attendees these posters of Iron Man and Scarlet Witch fighting Ultron’s army in Avengers: Age Of Ultron. Now we have new posters for Captain America and Black Widow.

Marvel will likely release more posters featuring Hulk, Thor, Quicksilver, Hawkeye, or possibly other characters between now and their Comic-Con panel this Saturday night. You can even catch a glimpse of Mjölnir and Hulk’s arm in Black Widow’s poster:

The full set assembles into a larger banner, part of which is pictured above (full size here). Although not pictured, the Black Widow one connects to the top of the Scarlet Witch one, suggesting there will be at least eight posters altogether. All of the posters so far come from artists Ryan Meinerding and Andy Park.

We also have some new pictures from Avengers: Age Of Ultron, opening May 1st, 2015.

Science bros!

I’m liking Captain America’s new uniform.

Via CBM and Bleeding Cool