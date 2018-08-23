Getty Image

The saga of Elon Musk, Grimes, and Azealia Banks is some popcorn-chewing fodder for the ages. The 47-year-old Tesla founder and 30-year-old singer became an item back in spring of 2018 when they made their debut as an unusual couple at the Met Gala in May.

Things took a turn for the super bizarre back in August however, when Grimes allegedly invited Banks to her boyfriend’s Los Angeles estate to work on some music together — with conflicting accounts of what really went down over the weekend. Banks said she felt like she was in the movie Get Out and claimed that Musk went on a drug-fueled downward spiral after tweeting about making Tesla a private company for $420 per share, whereas Musk said he never met the rapper.

A week later, Banks doubled down with receipts, posting screenshots of texts messages between her and Grimes on her Instagram story, in which Grimes claimed that her boyfriend spoke with a fake accent and had a “giant dick.”

Azealia Banks lives the wildest life I swear like lmao pic.twitter.com/Er61Zbl43F — Rashida (@fuckrashida) August 18, 2018

The couple has since unfollowed each other on social media leading to speculation of a breakup, but Azealia Banks was not done there.

This week she posted even more text screenshots in which Grimes told her that Musk’s tweet about privatizing Tesla was in part a 420 joke, because “he just got into weed cuz of me.”