Azealia Banks Is Dropping More Dirt On Elon Musk, And The Russians Are Trolling Him Over His Inventions

#Azealia Banks
08.23.18 46 mins ago

Getty Image

The saga of Elon Musk, Grimes, and Azealia Banks is some popcorn-chewing fodder for the ages. The 47-year-old Tesla founder and 30-year-old singer became an item back in spring of 2018 when they made their debut as an unusual couple at the Met Gala in May.

Things took a turn for the super bizarre back in August however, when Grimes allegedly invited Banks to her boyfriend’s Los Angeles estate to work on some music together — with conflicting accounts of what really went down over the weekend. Banks said she felt like she was in the movie Get Out and claimed that Musk went on a drug-fueled downward spiral after tweeting about making Tesla a private company for $420 per share, whereas Musk said he never met the rapper.

A week later, Banks doubled down with receipts, posting screenshots of texts messages between her and Grimes on her Instagram story, in which Grimes claimed that her boyfriend spoke with a fake accent and had a “giant dick.”

The couple has since unfollowed each other on social media leading to speculation of a breakup, but Azealia Banks was not done there.

This week she posted even more text screenshots in which Grimes told her that Musk’s tweet about privatizing Tesla was in part a 420 joke, because “he just got into weed cuz of me.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Azealia Banks
TAGSazealia banksElon MuskGRIMES

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP