Since 2010, only six videos have been recognized as YouTube’s most-viewed video. Of the six, five were music videos from pop stars: “Bad Romance” by Lady Gaga, “Baby” by Justin Bieber, “Gangnam Style” by PSY, “See You Again” by Wiz Khalifa, and “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi, which held the title for 1,186 days. But in November 2020, the maddeningly catchy “Baby Shark Dance” surpassed “Despacito” to become YouTube’s most-viewed video — easily the most important thing to happen in November 2020.

“Baby Shark” has also became the first video to hit 10 billion views. Via a press release:

The Pinkfong Company, creator of Baby Shark, announced that its iconic “Baby Shark Dance” music video has officially become the world’s first video ever to hit 10 billion views on YouTube, making it the most viewed video in YouTube history, as of January 13th, 2022. The video was released in June 2016. Since surpassing “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee in November 2020, “Baby Shark Dance” has reigned as the most-viewed video on YouTube for 15 consecutive months.

“Despacito” has 7.7 billion views, meaning “Baby Shark Dance” is now 2.3 billion views ahead of second place. For comparison’s sake, the gap between “Baby Shark Dance” and “Despacito” is basically the same as the total number of views for Bieber’s “Baby,” which was YouTube’s most-viewed video for over 800 days.

That goddamn shark is inescapable, as every parent knows all too well.