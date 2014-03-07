The Ballsiest Pug You’ve Ever Seen Took On A Police K-9 Unit In Phoenix

Officers from the Phoenix Police Department had their hands full yesterday morning, as a suspect had barricaded himself in his home after he allegedly robbed a Subway restaurant. According to ABC 15, the standoff lasted for more than four hours, before things eventually took a terrible turn. For at least several minutes, though, there was a very unexpected twist to the showdown. As armored police and the K-9 unit waited outside, they were confronted by an angry pug that didn’t seem to give a crap how small he was and how much bigger the Phoenix PD’s K-9 German Shepherd was.
You know, for as upset as people were that the local news in Arizona was reporting that gangs of stray Chihuahuas and other dogs were terrorizing the town of Maryvale, there certainly seems to be a rising number of coincidental random dog stories coming out of those parts. And when you have to live in fear of a pug and some Chihuahuas, you know things are out of control.
http://v9.anv.bz/scripts/anv_mcp_9.jsvar p = new anv_pl_def(); p.config = {}; p.config.width = 650; p.config.height = 400; p.loadVideoExpressV3(‘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|1000011|SPS’);
Bust that pig K9 a new one, Mr. Buckles !
Just grab the damn dog. It’s not that hard. I do it all the time when tiny dogs like this comes running up to my dog when we are on walks. I just tell him to stay calm when i see one of those little bastards running towards us and then snatch it up before it reaches my dog. And if the owner of the dog is nowhere to be seen i take it home and make a stew out of it.
haha, the best, that’s good meat on that dog, though
I bet it was a female, my dog is just like this when shes at the dog park, she a terrier but she thinks every other dog is he b*tch and does her best to pin them…all in good fun though of course.
At the end of the video it looks like the pug runs back it’s (obviously shirtless, because why wear a shirt when you are at home) owner who sends it inside. They couldn’t get to it because the street was taped off.
Surprised they didn’t shoot it.
^^This^^
Way too small a target for your average cop to hit.
That pug is not ballsy, that pug is in need of a pack leader to achieve a calm and submissive state, unless it belongs to the guy who barricaded himself in, then maybe it’s responding appropriately
tssst = > doing the dog whisperer command while snapping my fingers
wrong. That dog is the pack leader.
My dog’s (terrier) the same at the dog park, shes a rescue, you can take them off the street but you cant take the street off them sometimes. she knows about eight different commands, is great with kids and strangers, but she will tackle and pin a doberman any day of the week.
What this city needs is more community outreach from the police. Talk to kids about Pug Awareness.
Somebody make Pug Awareness t-shirts immediately.
Pugs are scrappy little critters. My pug may be named Tiffy and weigh only 15 pounds, but she thinks she’s as fiesty as any Pitt. They are legit crazy, bless ’em.
Little guy must have been listening to some NWA earlier in the day.
Ah the old “Rob a Subway and the distract the cops with a Pug while you get away” ploy. I miss my college times.
He didn’t choose the pug life, the pug life chose him.
Pug life born, pug life bred.
Shorty want to be a Pug
Got the pug life tattooed on my chest.
Got Pug?
/wipes Pug residue off lips.
Scrappy Doo’s life took a dark turn a few years back.
I think this is appropriate:
[youtu.be]
“I see you’re on a leash, Hans! Yeah, like your master is gonna let you loose to get me! Nyah nyah nyah!”
I found this little guy’s spirit animal.