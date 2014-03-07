The Ballsiest Pug You’ve Ever Seen Took On A Police K-9 Unit In Phoenix

Officers from the Phoenix Police Department had their hands full yesterday morning, as a suspect had barricaded himself in his home after he allegedly robbed a Subway restaurant. According to ABC 15, the standoff lasted for more than four hours, before things eventually took a terrible turn. For at least several minutes, though, there was a very unexpected twist to the showdown. As armored police and the K-9 unit waited outside, they were confronted by an angry pug that didn’t seem to give a crap how small he was and how much bigger the Phoenix PD’s K-9 German Shepherd was.

You know, for as upset as people were that the local news in Arizona was reporting that gangs of stray Chihuahuas and other dogs were terrorizing the town of Maryvale, there certainly seems to be a rising number of coincidental random dog stories coming out of those parts. And when you have to live in fear of a pug and some Chihuahuas, you know things are out of control.

http://v9.anv.bz/scripts/anv_mcp_9.jsvar p = new anv_pl_def(); p.config = {}; p.config.width = 650; p.config.height = 400; p.loadVideoExpressV3(‘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|1000011|SPS’);