Batgirl Has A New Creative Team And Fantastic New Costume, But Gail Simone Isn’t Going Quietly

First, the good news — Batgirl is getting a new creative team as of isssue #35, and it’s a damn good one. The book will now be written by Cameron Stewart and Brendan Fletcher and drawn by Babs Tarr.
Stewart came to fame as an artist on Catwoman and various Grant Morrison projects, with this being his first major writing gig. Brenden Fletcher is a newcomer to the comics scene, but he’s also been tapped to co-write Gotham Academy with Becky Cloonan — basically, it seems like his job is to write the dialogue for these artists-turned-writers who might not have an ear for it. Babs Tarr is also a comics newbie, having come from the field of video games.
DC has made some bold choices here, and they already seem to be paying off, as Babs Tarr’s new Batgirl costume is pretty rad…
Damn — in honor of this awesome new outfit, I’m officially declaring comics actually cool for a day.
Ah, but there’s a dark lining to this silver cloud. Lost amongst all the fawning over Batgirl’s sassy new duds is the fact that previous Batgirl writer Gail Simone didn’t exactly leave the book under the best of circumstances.
Why’d Simone leave the book? Well, Batgirl got a new editor in Katie Kubert for issues #31 – 33, and word is she was pushing hard for a darker, grittier tone for the book, which led to Simone’s departure. She more or less confirms it in this tweet.
As implied by above tweet, Katie Kubert quit DC altogether and jumped to Marvel right around the time Gail quit Batgirl. Mark Doyle now edits the book.
So, should you read the new cool-looking Batgirl or side with Gail Simone? Well, turns out you don’t have to take sides. Gail may have left the series under unfortunate circumstances, but she thinks the new direction looks as promising as we all do, and wants you to read it…
I’m going to give it a shot. What about you folks?
Via Comics Alliance & Bleeding Cool
Absolutely. That redesign PLUS the fact that DC gave the opportunity to a newbie makes it worth the support.
I’m surprised Simone made it this far, especially given that she was fired once from the book, then quickly rehired. It appears she is moving away from DC, doing more independent and creator-owned work. Can’t blame her.
Well, she’s working for other publishers, anyway. “Tomb Raider” at DH, “Red Sonja” at Dynamite. I’ll be curious to see where she takes “Leaving Megaopolis.”
But is she still a librarian?
There definitely seems to be some Yvonne Craig influence in the way Babs draws Batgirl’s face.
Pass. I didn’t enjoy Gai’s Batgirl run, but I’m still trying to reduce how many comics I get monthly/clean up my pull list. The new costume I like except for the cowl since that looks like it can be easily taken off.
You must hate Robin then. I’m not sure how his mask stays on in the first place.
Not really. The domino mask I somehow accept. Even other loose-fitting/possibly-easily-removed masks. It is just that Bab’s new cowl does not click with me be being unattached to the jacket to make a neat hoodie.
I’m on the opposite side of you, my good friend @tetrisdork I’m cleaning my pull list, and cutting books but totally adding this.
Granted, I’m way more Twee than you, this looks just like the trendy, twee, hipster book my inner lesbian is looking for.
Also, I liked the front of Gails run, and then it lulled a lot in the middle, but the Wanted Arc was pretty great, for me.
@Muffed Punt hey, no problem. Also, Gail’s run never clicked. Gave it the first 6 issues because I was getting back into comics and someone recommended Gail, then dropped after. Never really clicked the same way Supergirl did with me.
Those totally arent Doc Martens.
I don’t understand how can she run without heels?
Meh. I thought Simone’s work on the book was fantastic, and I thought the most recent iteration of Batgirl’s costume was pretty awesome.
Considering she was willing to do Batgirl after saying she’d never do a story about a non-paralyzed Barb Gordon I’m surprised Gail wasn’t willing to just flip flop on this issue as well.
The costume looks cool but I also really liked the only costume. The texture on her ribs made her stand out and look awesome. But the book was kind of boring so let’s see if this is better
love the new costume. love it a lot.
If this were a book a la Zero Year about a pre-paralysis Barbara Gordon, I’d be all for it, but I don’t understand how what we’ve been told about the story jibes with what she’s been through since putting the costume back on. I’ll probably pick up an issue or two rather than waiting for the trades like I have been with Simone’s run.