‘Batman: Arkham Origins’: Who Are The Eight Assassins?





So, Batman: Arkham Origins was officially announced via the usual method of Game Informer cover. It is indeed a prequel, taking place on Christmas Eve in Gotham, where Batman is up against eight of the world's deadliest assassins.

We know one of them, Deathstroke. But who are the other seven? We look at some likely candidates.





Odds: Practically A Lock

Let’s see: He was featured in the last game, he has a lengthy history with Batman, and he’s the best shot in the entire world. We’ll be very surprised if Deadshot’s not taking aim at Batman again.





Odds: They might as well have put him on the box art.

It’s unlikely the game will be quite so Ra’s intensive this time around, but when you run something called the League of Assassins, it’s pretty unlikely you won’t be showing up in a Batman game with a plot centered around hired killers. It’s probable we’ll find evidence of Ra’s acting up behind the scenes.

Odds: Pretty much a given

Lady Shiva has beaten the ever-loving crap out of pretty much every member of the Bat Family… why wouldn’t she show up here?

Odds: 2 to 1

Freeze isn’t an assassin, per se, but the games have made it clear he and Batman have a lengthy history well before the first game; it’s likely the prequel will be getting into that.

Odds: 3 to 1

He’s mentioned in the first game, but didn’t come up in the second; he’s a bit of a cheesy villain but that’s never stopped this franchise before, and he can actually fight.

Odds: 3 to 1

The only thing holding up this Russian assassin from being in the game is the fact that, well, it’s a little weird that the Russian government would be sending an assassin after Batman. But hey, why not?

Odds: 4 to 1

Onomatopoeia is a fairly odd character even by Batman standards, but he’s undeniably effective. And also, if Kevin Smith ever finishes The Widening Gyre, they could have a tie-in.

Odds: 4 to 1

Cheshire isn’t really a Batman villain, per se, which may reduce her chances of being featured. On the other hand, she’s a master poisoner, and the games have made Batman suffering from an interface screw practically a tradition.

Odds: 4 to 1

We’re not really sure how gung-ho WB is on including the Court of Owls into a Batman game, and considering the game is out later this year, the team may simply not have had time to incorporate Talon into the game. But if they found the time, he’s in there.

Odds: OK, probably not happening

Yeah, we’re not really sure how a face-eating nutjob would play, but hey, a touch of Grant Morrison would make for an interesting game.