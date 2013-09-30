‘Batman: Arkham Origins’ Will Have ‘I Am The Night’ Mode

Do you laugh at difficulties labeled “Hardcore?” Do you replay a game on the harder New Game Plus mode because the first go-round just wasn’t tough enough for you? Apparently Warner Brothers Interactive Montreal has heard your wish, because Batman: Arkham Origins is going to have a murderous new mode.



Called I Am The Night, you can only access this mode after you beat the game twice, first in the standard difficulty and then again in New Game Plus. And this isn’t a minor time commitment, either:

“The main narrative arc and side missions last about 12 hours,” [Arkham Origins producer Guillaume Voghel] explained, “and then you have all the collectibles. To get 100 per cent of that will take much, much longer. We have a new difficulty level, New Game Plus is coming back – that’s really difficult – and when you’re done with that there’s I Am The Night mode – which is no saves and one life.”

We’re taking “all the collectibles” to mean that those Riddler trophy platforming puzzles are back, especially since the game’s achievements confirmed it, and also that Anarky is getting in on the fun. Remember when finding collectibles was a neat little bonus instead of half the game?

Either way, the game promises to be the Bat-action we want, with even more villains, so it’s hard to complain too much. And, hey, the DLC has Bruce Wayne fighting ninjas; hard to argue with that.