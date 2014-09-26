Batman Confronts His Family In This Exclusive Preview Of ‘Batman Eternal’ #26

It’s not easy being Batman, even on the best of days. It’s a lot harder when somebody’s actively trying to bring you down, as we see in this rare breather in Batman Eternal.
Things are not going well in Batman’s weekly series. Gotham is in flames, Alfred is out of commission thanks to a massive dose of fear toxin, Jim Gordon is still in jail, and Batman has finally figured out who’s behind it all… not that it makes things any easier. So, what does he do? Well, being a sane, well-adjusted individual, he asks for help, he delegates, he lays out information clearly and concisely… oh wait, no, he’s Batman. He tries to do it all himself.
How’s that working out for him? See for yourself in this preview…
Batman Eternal #26 will be on stands next week.
Arghhh, I’m so behind. Ever since I moved, I haven’t had a chance to get to a comic shop yet. I figured this month would be fine with all the FE titles, but I forgot about Batman Eternal, Multiversity, and Secret Origins.
Man, get a tablet and download all those shits!
Mutliversity was pretty damn sweet!
This book’s artwork is all over the place; Batman was in full fatty mode this week. However, i’m enjoying the story.
ART SO BAD
It’s not what I expected from the guy that did Scalped. It doesn’t help that Tim’s suit is awful.
I actually registered with this site because the art work is so bad I just had to say something. Everyone looks like they have gained at least 40 pounds. Alfred just looks . . . no. Bruce . . . and there is just so much more. It makes me wince reading it. Actually no I can’t even read it. I am sorry but this is just . . . . no. Just no.
And young Hush. Dear God. The drawing is really really bad. The story is good but it is hard to fully enjoy with such bad art