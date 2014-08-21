First Look: Henry Cavill’s New Superman Suit On The Set Of ‘Batman V Superman’

We saw Henry Cavill covering the new Superman suit with a black robe in a spoilery picture we posted this morning, taken on the Detroit set of Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice. Now we have a better look at the new Superman costume, and it isn’t nearly as sepia-tinted as the first official look Zack Snyder released awhile back. You haven’t seen Henry Cavill as Superman until you’ve seen him rocking his “raincoat in a parking lot outside a Lady Gaga concert” look.

The new suit looks a little brighter and less plastic than the Man Of Steel version. Definitely more of a classic look, but with the modern addition of painted-on muscle accents because this dude never skips leg day.

We also found a set photo of Tao Okamoto (The Wolverine) as Mercy Graves, the former thief who became the bodyguard and personal assistant of Lex Luthor, and probably the only employee with the chutzpah to call him by his first name.

I don’t know how much of her signature kickboxing moves she’ll be able to do in that pencil skirt, but she’ll certainly look fabulous doing it. I realize it’s true to her outfit on The Animated Series, but this is live action. Have you ever tried to kick dudes while wearing a tight skirt? It’s not easy, and no, I will not explain how I know that.

Seriously though, to whoever is handling the wardrobe for what we’ve seen so far: you did good.

