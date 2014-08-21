First Look: Henry Cavill’s New Superman Suit On The Set Of ‘Batman V Superman’

We saw Henry Cavill covering the new Superman suit with a black robe in a spoilery picture we posted this morning, taken on the Detroit set of Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice. Now we have a better look at the new Superman costume, and it isn’t nearly as sepia-tinted as the first official look Zack Snyder released awhile back. You haven’t seen Henry Cavill as Superman until you’ve seen him rocking his “raincoat in a parking lot outside a Lady Gaga concert” look.
The new suit looks a little brighter and less plastic than the Man Of Steel version. Definitely more of a classic look, but with the modern addition of painted-on muscle accents because this dude never skips leg day.
We also found a set photo of Tao Okamoto (The Wolverine) as Mercy Graves, the former thief who became the bodyguard and personal assistant of Lex Luthor, and probably the only employee with the chutzpah to call him by his first name.
I don’t know how much of her signature kickboxing moves she’ll be able to do in that pencil skirt, but she’ll certainly look fabulous doing it. I realize it’s true to her outfit on The Animated Series, but this is live action. Have you ever tried to kick dudes while wearing a tight skirt? It’s not easy, and no, I will not explain how I know that.
Seriously though, to whoever is handling the wardrobe for what we’ve seen so far: you did good.
The raincoat looks cooler than the suit does.
Haters gonna something something.
Doesn’t matter that the suit is brighter. They’re only gonna ruin it when they overdo the color timing (usually teal) in post anyway.
I seem to remember Man of Steel had more of a bleach-bypass look.
Muted colors so that the costume doesn’t jump out as much, because gritty reboot.
One faneditor is doing his best to fix the problem:
Wow, those look so much better.
I don’t understand why people bitch and moan about Zack Snyder’s visual aesthetic. He has a particular style. Get over it. Colour correcting Snyder’s stuff so it looks more like everyone else’s stuff completely misses the entire point. It’s akin to taking an issue of a comic that’s been drawn by one person and redrawing the same issue in the illustration style of a different person. Doing so makes no point. At all.
The only thing I’m worried about being overdone with this movie is the characters. At this point, it sounds like it’s going to be nothing but 3 hour of fan service in place of story or pacing.
Look at all these dudes wearing shoes with shorts! lol
It’s socks with sandals that invites ridicule. Shoes with shorts is pretty normal.
So I guess they should be wearing flip flops running around on set so next time they can look hella tight in the next bts photos.
Shoes because movie sets are full of equipment boxes and rolling gear and you are on your feet for 20 hours a day. Shorts because it’s hot, sweaty work.
I’m just surprised they’re wearing tennis shoes. I always wore shorts and hiking boots.
Still miss the red manties.
Wow, that is one skinny woman.
Her superpower is becoming invisible when she turns sideways. You will never see that first kick to the head.
Yeah, the casting director likes their women twiggy.
And people were bitching about Wonder Woman.
For god’s sakes fuck the classic and comics just give him some damn pants
Wow, I really don’t know what to say.
I like the brighter colors in these pictures, although even throughout all of “Man of Steel” the color intensity and brightness varied from scene to scene, and that wasn’t just because of the lighting.
Despite the constant tension between all the heroes and anti-heroes, I hope we can see some of Superman’s charm and levity, and especially the friendship and camaraderie between him and Batman.
If they even approach the Superman/Batman relationship portrayed in the Justice League cartoon I’ll be shocked and impressed.
The JLA Cartoons were amazing and especially the Superman/Batman series that Jeph Loeb wrote back in 2003. The were more than just the grinning idoits of the Super Friends, they were a tight team, that really motivated the rest of the DC Universe of the time.
@AsymmetricDizzy: I’m willing to overlook a lot of this over booked nightmare of a film if they have the JL cartoon Bats/Supes dynamic.
i lik5e the muted suit better
It’s definitely brighter than the last one, before editing.
She’s hot.
Needs more Inception Braaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaahm
Who is she playing in this?
It says in the paragraph before the picture. Mercy Graves.
Whew! Is it possible Henry Cavill got hotter? I’m not even referring to the suit. That is one fine man.
Actor-wise, there is not an ounce of fat on this entire page.
Actor wise.
Seriously, whose ass is 78lb. Mercy going to unrealistically kick in this movie? Alfred’s? Perry White’s? Or is she going to laughably hold her own against Batman for 30 seconds?
One thing’s for sure, she’s losing to anorexia.
Maybe she has lead at the end of her pencil skirt. Ptoo ptoo zip
The suit looks better than the first film. Though, I’d like to see the black stripes going down the pants to be red. Make it look brighter.