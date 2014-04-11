Batwoman Fights Off Arkham In This Exclusive Preview Of ‘Batwoman’ #30

Batwoman has a tough job, even when she’s not dealing with the Wolf Spider. Unfortunately, said villain is making her life pretty miserable, in this exclusive preview of Batwoman #30.

Marc Andreyko had arguably one of the toughest jobs at DC when he took over this book. The creative team rather famously walked away and Andreyko was called in to keep the book going.

Obviously, it’s a different book with him at the helm, but it’s been a good run, and the Wolf Spider has been an effective antagonist. Jeremy Haun, who had the unenviable task of taking over after J.H. Williams III, has shown himself to be great on the title as well. Of course, that doesn’t mean they’ve been taking it easy on Batwoman, as this preview shows us…