Batwoman Fights Off Arkham In This Exclusive Preview Of ‘Batwoman’ #30

#DC Comics
Senior Contributor
04.11.14
Batwoman has a tough job, even when she’s not dealing with the Wolf Spider. Unfortunately, said villain is making her life pretty miserable, in this exclusive preview of Batwoman #30.

Marc Andreyko had arguably one of the toughest jobs at DC when he took over this book. The creative team rather famously walked away and Andreyko was called in to keep the book going.

Obviously, it’s a different book with him at the helm, but it’s been a good run, and the Wolf Spider has been an effective antagonist. Jeremy Haun, who had the unenviable task of taking over after J.H. Williams III, has shown himself to be great on the title as well. Of course, that doesn’t mean they’ve been taking it easy on Batwoman, as this preview shows us…

Around The Web

TOPICS#DC Comics
TAGSBatwomanDC COMICSexclusivespreviews

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP