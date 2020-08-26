OnlyFans, known by many as the “paywall of porn,” is a subscription-based service where creators can share videos and photos directly with fans. It was already plenty popular before Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” remix featuring Beyoncé (“Hips TikTok when I dance / On that Demon Time, she might start an OnlyFans”), but the website saw “a 15 percent spike in traffic” after the song was released, and its notoriety has continued to grow. Cardi B launched an account and Bella Thorne, from Assassination Nation, The Babysitter, and HBO’s Big Love, recently joined, too. She even set an OnlyFans record.

Variety reports that Thorne “officially earned over $1 million through revenue on the platform in the first 24 hours after debuting her account,” a new record. “Thorne announced her plans to launch on OnlyFans in a video montage posted to Instagram on Aug. 19. Since then her earnings from OnlyFans has jumped to about $2 million. Thorne is using OnlyFans to share personal content and never-before-seen photos and videos — available only to paying subscribers.” A one-month subscription costs $16.

Thorne’s successful OnlyFans debut has been a topic of conversation on Twitter. “I hope huge celebrities creating an OnlyFans and making huge profits inspires America to decriminalize sex work. Bella Thorne is making millions within hrs while sex workers are dying each day due to the illegality of their profession. Change it,” @thoughtfulbae tweeted, while @ynkkist added, “So y’all praise Bella Thorne for making millions of OnlyFans but when sex workers use the platform they get shamed and berated for it?”

If you subscribe to Thorne’s account and/or you believe in the decriminalization of sex work, be sure to also check out Sex Workers Outreach Project-USA, a network “dedicated to the fundamental human rights of people involved in the sex trade and their communities, focusing on ending violence and stigma through education and advocacy.”

(Via Variety)