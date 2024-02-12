Ben Affleck is trying his hand at being a pop star. The Air actor has let the “bored man in the world” headline get to him. To get his feet wet in the industry, Affleck didn’t have to travel far, given that his wife is pop music star Jennifer Lopez.

But as his “voice of reason,” Jack Harlow attempts to stop him from crashing Lopez’s studio session. However, as the Dunkin Super Bowl LVIII commercial shows, Affleck is too far gone. As Affleck interrupts what appears to be Lopez’s time in the office, working on This Is Me…Now, he’s met with hilarious stares of disapproval from Fat Joe, Matt Damon, and more. But Tom Brady approves.

Ultimately, the bulldozing didn’t work out in his favor, but Affleck isn’t going to give up without a fight.

So far, Lopez has shared two records from the forthcoming project, including the title track and “Can’t Get Enough” featuring Latto. Although Affleck hasn’t made an appearance on either, there are still eleven tracks to come from the body of work. Who knows, maybe Affleck made the final cut.

Watch Dunkin’s full commercial below.

Chill. We’re naming a drink after them. Head to Dunkin’ and try the new DunKings Iced Coffee TOMORROW 2/12 👑 pic.twitter.com/wk4dlzatJO — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) February 12, 2024

This Is Me…Now is out 2/16 via Nuyorican Productions. Find more information here.

Jack Harlow is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.