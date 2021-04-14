American ice cream gurus Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield are no strangers to taking a stance on political causes under the corporate Ben & Jerry’s umbrella. They regularly help organize and support climate marches, and last year, the company offered a strong stance (amid the George Floyd protests) to support Black Lives Matter, and they’re doing it again following the police shooting and killing of Daunte Wright after officer Kim Potter reportedly meant to deploy her taser and then “accidentally” (according to Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon via ABC News) shot Wright. Multiple nights of civil unrest have followed, and earlier this week, the Ben & Jerry’s Twitter account took a stand, arguing for rebuilding the system and defunding police departments.
“The murder of #DaunteWright is rooted in white supremacy and results from the intentional criminalization of Black and Brown communities,” tweeted Ben & Jerrys. “This system can’t be reformed. It must be dismantled and a real system of public safety rebuilt from the ground up. #DefundThePolice.”
— Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) April 12, 2021
This move has followed the conservative criticism of other corporations (including Coca-Cola and MLB) for taking a stand in Georgia over voter suppression. Naturally, the far-right’s response to these stances is to want to “cancel” the brands, which is ironic, considering how much they complain about “cancel culture.” The same silliness is following Ben & Jerry’s declaration.
My favorite part of the day so far is seeing that conservatives who hate “cancel culture” tying to cancel Ben and Jerry pic.twitter.com/tG4GAS6mcX
— kerim suleman (@kerimsuleman) April 14, 2021
In other words, an ice cream war is brewing. On one side, you’ve got foot stomping.
Never had Blue Bell ice cream. How do we make this happen?
— Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) April 14, 2021
Time to start buying Haagen Dazs or Blue Bell. Bye Bye @benandjerrys
— MIAUSAF (@RubenZ28) April 14, 2021
Elsewhere, people are surprised that some are only now noticing that Ben & Jerry’s takes stances on issues. And some are also pointing out that, beyond everything else, “the product Ben and Jerry’s makes tastes much better than My Pillow.” Ouch.
I agree with this, but I don't let politics enter into my decisions about businesses. I just think the product Ben and Jerry's makes tastes much better than My Pillow. https://t.co/Iaob4HyYAL
— Frank Conniff (@FrankConniff) April 14, 2021
Idk why y’all surprised, Ben and Jerry’s BEEN bout it bout it https://t.co/ezoc1m3u0l
— Blackie Brown (@BlaiqueJLee) April 14, 2021
Ben and Jerry's have been making social statements for years, have been boycotted many times by the right, and yet, they're still here. Enjoy your Blue Bell, I guess!
— PeepsMcGhee (@PeepsMcGhee) April 14, 2021
I love that Ben and Jerry care more about humanity and refuse to be intimidated by white supremacists.
Thank you, @benandjerrys. #BLM https://t.co/81AJXwm5YZ
— Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) April 14, 2021
Lol people are mad about Ben and Jerry's politics again.
Bros they've been political since their inception, and they're two weed-smokin hippies. Their political leanings should not be a surprise to anyone, lol.
— Dlove67 (@dlove67) April 14, 2021
Mfs mad at ben and Jerry’s for speaking about BLM and Mfs saying oh I’m never buy your products now. JUST SAY YOU’RE FUCKING RACIST AND MOVE ON
— Ty🎢 🐝✊🏾 (@TylerA718) April 14, 2021
I am for sure stocking up on Ben and Jerry ice cream. If their tweet offends you, you are probably racist. https://t.co/7PVdixpmAh
— ResusP™💉 (@ResusCGMedia) April 14, 2021
If you’re planning on destroying all of your Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream @benandjerrys because you just discovered they believe in social justice please DM me first.
I’ll take all of it.
— Chris Hahn (@ChristopherHahn) April 14, 2021
Keep crying over Ben and Jerry’s, they’re only going to take your tears, swirl it into a new flavor and make millions
— Dan LaMorte (@DanLaMorte) April 14, 2021
In addition to all of the Ben & Jerry’s love out there, there’s also plenty of people reminding Posobiec about the 2015 Listeria outbreak that’s tied to Blue Bell. So, it looks like Ben & Jerry’s will keep on standing for multiple reasons.