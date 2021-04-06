Donald Trump has a complicated relationship with Coca-Cola. And his kids, especially Tiffany, but mostly Coca-Cola. The former-president once tweeted, “I have never seen a thin person drinking Diet Coke,” but he also reportedly guzzles 12 Diet Cokes a day and even had a Diet Coke button in the Oval Office (which Joe Biden has removed). Trump is now calling for a boycott on his beloved “garbage” after Coca-Cola Company CEO James Quincey said that he does not support controversial new legislation in Georgia, where Coke headquarters is based, that “makes it harder for people to vote, not easier.”

“For years the Radical Left Democrats have played dirty by boycotting products when anything from that company is done or stated in any way that offends them. Now they are going big time with the WOKE CANCEL CULTURE and our sacred elections,” Trump said in a statement on Saturday released by Save America PAC. “It is finally time for Republicans and Conservatives to fight back — we have more people than they do — by far! Boycott Major League Baseball, Coca-Cola, Delta Airlines, JPMorgan Chase, ViacomCBS, Citigroup, Cisco, UPS, and Merck. Don’t go back to their products until they relent. We can play a better game than them.” (As long as the game isn’t in Georgia.)

This may come as a surprise, but Trump is not a man of his word:

He’s hiding his Diet Coke bottle behind the phone a day after telling everyone to boycott Coca-Cola! https://t.co/K2is5hpl7o pic.twitter.com/idDtVtkBeM — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) April 5, 2021

“Just had a terrific meeting with President Trump!” former adviser Stephen Miller tweeted on Monday, along with a photo of himself in the former-president’s Florida office. If you look closely behind the phone on Trump’s desk, you’ll see an obvious bottle of his carbonated drink of choice. I respect drinking from the iconic glass bottle, but that’s probably because he can’t pick up an actual glass. Needless to say, Trump hiding his Coke after calling for a boycott is being mercifully (and hilariously) mocked on Twitter.

Looks like that Coca-Cola boycott hasn’t officially started yet at Mar-a-Lago. Or perhaps he was to be taken seriously not literally or something. pic.twitter.com/WrT6998a1S — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) April 5, 2021

Despite Trump’s call to boycott Coca-Cola 48 hours ago, there is a Coke bottle behind the phone on the right side of his desk. https://t.co/KjV0CAizYn — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) April 5, 2021

Trump: BOYCOTT COCA-COLA! Also Trump: pic.twitter.com/7zfnRRF9LQ — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) April 6, 2021

“Quick, dummy — hide the Coke bottle!” pic.twitter.com/8gYCJfeGdK — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) April 5, 2021