Today, August 4th, is Greta Gerwig‘s birthday. Happy birthday, Greta Gerwig! In honor of the big day, we all chipped in and got you a billion dollar movie.

Barbie will join the $1 billion box office club this weekend, or Monday at the latest. When it does, Gerwig will become the first solo female filmmaker to achieve the feat (Captain Marvel, co-directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck earned $1.1 billion).

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Barbie “cleared the $400 million mark at the domestic box office on Thursday, its 14th day in release (the fastest ever for a Warner Bros. movie).” It’s also the fastest for any movie this year, beating The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Mario and Luigi are no match for Barbie and Ken.

“Barbie has become a global phenomenon in ways the industry perhaps didn’t see coming as it reignites cultural discussions about femininity,” Shawn Robbins, chief analyst at BoxOffice.com, told CNBC. “It’s launched an iconic brand onto the big screen in a way that fans feel is organic and embraces the right amount of nostalgia to tell a relatable and entertaining story in the modern world.”

Gee, I wonder what color frosting Gerwig’s birthday cake will have.

