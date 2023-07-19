America’s got Barbie fever, and whatever you have for a three-hour bummer about the inventor of the most dangerous weapon in human history. But not everyone is stoked. Republicans, of course, are furious about Greta Gerwig’s ultra-pink Mattel movie. Why? Because of a map. Ted Cruz won’t shut up about it, but he (presumably) hasn’t seen it. Cruz’s fellow MAGA Republican Matt Gaetz and his wife have. Here’s a picture of them at the premiere.
And here’s what Gaetz’s wife, Ginger, thought about Barbie. Spoiler: She didn’t like it!
That’s not true: Gaetz praised lead Margot Robbie, as well as the “Stunning costume design” and “Amazing soundtrack.” Alas, she had some concerns.
“The Barbie I grew up with was a representation of limitless possibilities, embracing diverse careers and feminine empowerment,” she wrote. “The 2023 Barbie movie, unfortunately, neglects to address any notion or faith or family, and tries to normalize the idea that men and women can’t collaborate positively (yuck).”
She also listed three cons:
Unfortunate portrayal of big dreams causing anxiety instead of inspiration
Disappointingly low T from Ken
Unfair treatment of pregnant Barbie Midge
“I’d recommend sticking to getting outfit inspiration and skipping the theater,” Gaetz advised. “I really wanted to enjoy it, but ended up feeling let down.”
In the comments section, someone praised Gosling’s work. Gaetz disagreed, declaring that he’s “got major beta energy in this one.”
Gaetz’s negative reaction may have also stemmed from something mentioned in nearly all reviews thus far: that it’s unmistakably feminist, albeit still a movie where Ryan Gosling gets a ridiculous musical number. A man singing and dancing? That must be what she finds “low T.”
