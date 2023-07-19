America’s got Barbie fever, and whatever you have for a three-hour bummer about the inventor of the most dangerous weapon in human history. But not everyone is stoked. Republicans, of course, are furious about Greta Gerwig’s ultra-pink Mattel movie. Why? Because of a map. Ted Cruz won’t shut up about it, but he (presumably) hasn’t seen it. Cruz’s fellow MAGA Republican Matt Gaetz and his wife have. Here’s a picture of them at the premiere.

And here’s what Gaetz’s wife, Ginger, thought about Barbie. Spoiler: She didn’t like it!

That’s not true: Gaetz praised lead Margot Robbie, as well as the “Stunning costume design” and “Amazing soundtrack.” Alas, she had some concerns.

“The Barbie I grew up with was a representation of limitless possibilities, embracing diverse careers and feminine empowerment,” she wrote. “The 2023 Barbie movie, unfortunately, neglects to address any notion or faith or family, and tries to normalize the idea that men and women can’t collaborate positively (yuck).”

She also listed three cons: