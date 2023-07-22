Barbie, Academy Award-nominated director Greta Gerwig’s follow-up to her prized take on Little Women, may be making a ridiculous amount of money. But not everyone’s pleased. The far right sure aren’t. People like Ted Cruz and Matt Gaetz’s wife are up in arms over it, for various wacko reasons. Was Ben Shapiro, one of the most dunkable figures in today’s GOP, ever going to like a movie in which a sentient doll takes down the patriarchy? Probably not. But after seeing it, he was so over-the-top in his ire that people couldn’t help laughing at him.

On Friday, as Barbie was having the biggest opening day of any 2023 film release thus far — and Oppenheimer wasn’t doing so bad either — Shapiro posted a picture of himself inside a multiplex, looking grumpy.

My producers dragged me to see ‘Barbie’ and it was one of the most woke movies I have ever seen. My full review of this flaming garbage heap of a film will be out on my YouTube channel tomorrow at 10am ET. pic.twitter.com/Lptha0p3qx — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 21, 2023

“My producers dragged me to see ‘Barbie’ and it was one of the most woke movies I have ever seen,” Shapiro tweeted. He promised a “full review of this flaming garbage heap of a film” would drop on his YouTube channel the following morning. And indeed one did.

Ben Shapiro is 40 years old pic.twitter.com/RzGJ2ESCan — Nathan Bernard (@nathanTbernard) July 22, 2023

It begins with Shapiro setting fire to a Barbie doll.

To protest the Barbie movie, Ben Shapiro lights Barbie & Ken dolls on fire.” pic.twitter.com/R6Wc5BkwM6 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 22, 2023

While Shapiro praised the film’s eye-popping and exceedingly pink production design and costumes, the rest of his comments weren’t so kind. He called Gerwig and her co-writer/real-life partner Noah Baumbach “smug and self-satisfied,” and that they couldn’t decide if they hated or loved their main character, played by a predictably game Margot Robbie.

Ben Shapiro says when he went to the Barbie movie the whole audience was him, moms and 6-8 year old girls. pic.twitter.com/HJTySdbzbC — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 22, 2023

Not everyone bothered to watch the full video, which runs three-quarters of an hour. But there were still jokes to be had. Some noticed that in his initial anti-Barbie tweet, he had the same black-on-black attire as Ryan Gosling’s Ken does during his big song.

it was just pointed out to me that Ben Shapiro went to go hate watch the Barbie movie dressed exactly like Ken lmao pic.twitter.com/Cek4xVz3Sn — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) July 22, 2023

There were plenty of miscellaneous drags where that came from.

They finally make a movie for people who are 12 inches tall with no genitals and those people don't even like it. https://t.co/4vtL6N7s4y — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) July 21, 2023

This tweet is 5000x funnier after actually seeing this movie. https://t.co/UQTUQ4qCWR — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) July 22, 2023

Dude went to go watch Barbie just to get mad lmao https://t.co/FL1RFDhCjj — Mutahar (@OrdinaryGamers) July 21, 2023

Ben Shapiro posing for dozens of pictures to get one that conveys just the right amount of mad at Barbie. — Schooley (@Rschooley) July 22, 2023

Ben Shapiro went to Harvard Law School and spends his time like this pic.twitter.com/o1t5d1WJ78 — Fella Hendrix (@fella6_9) July 22, 2023

If you put together a crack team of eleven of the world’s cringiest incels and gave them an unlimited budget and access to any resource they required, they will still not be able to out-cringe the cringe Ben Shapiro just cringed out of his little baby body: https://t.co/w9TX4mfPwm — Jay Black (@jayblackisfunny) July 22, 2023

Ben Shapiro is upset that in the movie Barbie thought Ken was “annoying and ridiculous” at first, which he says contradicts the story of the original Barbie dolls. pic.twitter.com/lyXozYLfNu — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 22, 2023

Ben Shapiro is a 40 year old man who’s so upset over a kids movie about Barbie dolls that he made a 43 minute review. It’s…pathetic. pic.twitter.com/8RF0nqbAu0 — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) July 22, 2023

It'll be funny when the wave of Barbie-inspired reappropriated childish IP will have Daily Wire making videos like "Ben Shapiro DESTROYS woke Barney the Dinosaur" — Haus of Decline (@hausofdecline) July 22, 2023

Alas, spending nearly an hour trashing a movie about a doll line wasn’t his dumbest idea this past week. That honor goes to his short-sighted take on climate change, in which he claimed air conditioners will save us from rising temperatures and ever-increasing destructive storms.

In the rear of a bus plummeting straight down off a mountain, leading conservative intellectual Ben Shapiro smugly thinks “all those suckers way down in the front are going to be so screwed when we hit the bottom.” https://t.co/trFDckcNT1 — A.R. Moxon (@JuliusGoat) July 21, 2023

There is one silver lining to the far right having a conniption over Barbie: It will inspire even more people to go see it.