One of the best things about Greta Gerwig’s Barbie — other than Ryan Gosling singing a Matchbox Twenty song to Margot Robbie — is the runtime. It’s only 1 hour and 54 minutes long. Nothing should last two hours, even one of the most fun films of the year (we’ll make an exception for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One because it rules.) Meanwhile, while Gerwig told an entire story in less time than the average trip to Ikea, conservatives are on day whatever of whining about Barbie. And the whiniest of all is Ben Shapiro.

The accidental Ken cosplayer posted a 42-minute and 43 seconds-long video to complain about “one of the most woke movies I have ever seen.” (To be fair, he’s only probably seen two other movies: his own and Small Soldiers, which he thought was about him.) Shapiro wasn’t done with his very public mental breakdown, however. He’s since posted two more Barbie-related videos, one (“Barbie Is Garbage, But You’re Not Allowed To Say So”) coming in at 1:01:55 and another (“Brett Cooper Liked Barbie…..I Have Questions”) clocking in at 34:34.

All told, Shapiro has spent nearly two hours and 20 minutes talking about Barbie, plus whatever cursed footage wasn’t good enough to make the final cut. No wonder Gerwig isn’t concerned about the right-wing backlash: it seems to be helping her movie’s box office total.