On Friday, far right pundit Ben Shapiro did what many people did that day: He went to go see Barbie. Alas, he didn’t go because he was stoked to see that Ryan Gosling musical number. He went to hate-watch it, all so he could record a deranged, 43-minute video takedown about how it triggered him. Speaking of that musical number, Shapiro showed up at the theater wearing one of the outfits Gosling rocks in it. Now he’s claiming that was pure coincidence.

Ben Shapiro claims he has gotten death threats from people on Twitter after I posted the clip of him burning Barbie dolls, says he is being persecuted like someone who burned the Quran, and says it was a coincidence he wore Ken’s outfit to the movie. pic.twitter.com/5EwPzE0mrA — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 24, 2023

On Monday, after his epic video earned him widespread mockery, Shaprio went on his show to offer a clarification in his usual nasal, Micromachine Man on speed voice. He brought up an NBC News piece headlined “The Internet is Roasting Ben Shapiro for Hate-watching ‘Barbie’ — While Dressed Like Ken.”

“Apparently being dressed like Ken now amounts to you wear black jeans and a black shirt,” Shapiro explained with rapid-fire delivery that’s a pain to transcribe.

Shapiro also addressed people dragging him, an adult male pushing 40, setting a Barbie doll ablaze at the video’s start, to which he had an interesting comparison.

“The reaction to me burning a Barbie car, with a Barbie and Ken in it, is like when someone burns a Quran in Sweden,” he said. “It’s totally crazy. Like, wow, guys, wow.”

He also laughed about getting death threats. “I’m not kidding you,” he said. “There are people on Twitter who are literally tweeting out about, like, ‘Can we do something about this Shapiro?’ Like, over a Barbie movie?”

Yes, it sure is strange that people are getting so worked up about a movie with a possibly record amount of pink. But it also tells women to stand up to tyrannical men, so maybe that’s the reason the far right’s so worked up.