Conservative media has other things to worry about right now, such as an outgoing president who refuses to concede. But a couple of them decided to take a break from touting flimsy voter fraud evidence to engage in some very old school culture warmongering. It started with noted far right commentator and former Kanye pal Candace Owens, who took umbrage with a new Vogue spread depicting Harry Styles in a dress. While that led to widespread mockery, in came Ben Shapiro to tell her, in essence, “hold my beer.”

The former Breitbart writer started by getting Owen’s back, writing, “Anyone who pretends that it is not a referendum on masculinity for men to don floofy dresses is treating you as a full-on idiot.” He then went on, for a good long while, accusing Styles and Vogue of attempting to “feminize masculinity” and destroying gender and what have you, over a series of tweets you can read here (if you’d like).

But the response to Shapiro’s latest tirade, as usual, was a lot more direct. That is to say, the right-wing commentator — who, even at 36, still looks like the hissable trust fund baddie in an ‘80s prep school comedy — found himself once again having the internet version of his head getting dunked in a toilet bowl.

Some reminded us of one of Shapiro’s greatest achievements: angrily and cluelessly reading the lyrics to “WAP” while cameras rolled.

Ben Shapiro, who thought a woman with a WAP had a medical issue and who cried over a razor commercial being mean, is lecturing Harry Styles, the source of WAPs all over the world, on masculinity. I don't care if you wear a dress, just wear a matching mask to be truly in vogue. — Beau of The Fifth Column (@BeauTFC) November 16, 2020

Others demanded he have some priorities.

246,000 Americans have died and Candace Owens and Ben Shapiro are furious over Harry Styles wearing a dress on a magazine cover. These people are trolls who don't care if you die. — God (@thegoodgodabove) November 16, 2020

if only Ben Shapiro cared as much about people not wearing masks as he does about men wearing dresses — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) November 16, 2020

Some wondered if he’d ever heard of David Bowie.

Before Candace Owens and Ben Shapiro were born. pic.twitter.com/WzzANe26Tv — Schooley (@Rschooley) November 16, 2020

Or Prince.

lol prince didn’t die for ben shapiro to pretend harry styles in a dress is some crisis — Joshua Rivera (@jmrivera02) November 16, 2020

Or Rudy Giuliani.

I don't remember Ben Shapiro trying to cancel Rudy Giuliani for wearing a dress. pic.twitter.com/l1UE9cbarD — Jacob Shamsian (@JayShams) November 16, 2020

Many wondered if dweebish Ben Shapiro should be holding himself up as some paragon of masculinity.

Does Ben Shapiro imagine he would survive a referendum on masculinity? https://t.co/8CbvNhlvUl — David Klion (@DavidKlion) November 16, 2020

Ben Shapiro on his way to protect his masculinity pic.twitter.com/HRVAdTvZle — 🌽🌽Erica, the white trash socialist🌽🌽™️ (@herosnvrdie69) November 16, 2020

Ben Shapiro is 5'4" but lists his height at 5'9". That makes two places where Ben Shapiro wishes he had five more inches. — Steve Hofstetter (@SteveHofstetter) November 16, 2020

I don't need fashion advice from Ben Shapiro. he doesn't look good. that's a nonstarter for me. dresses like shit — JP (@jpbrammer) November 16, 2020

Imagine hearing 5’3” Ben Shapiro lecture you on masculinity lmfao https://t.co/st75IinD72 — Joel (@joelgoldstein75) November 16, 2020

it makes me so happy that ben shapiro is terrified of harry styles in a dress — Vincent Martella (@VinMan17) November 16, 2020

Ben Shapiro talks a lot of shlt for someone built like scrappy doo pic.twitter.com/tklmUWephp — 🌽🌽Erica, the white trash socialist🌽🌽™️ (@herosnvrdie69) November 16, 2020

Ben Shapiro's idea of a strong, traditional man pic.twitter.com/2zIImNgvYT — Sanderian Larper (@sumsanders) November 16, 2020

And others wondered how Harry Styles is taking all this.

Harry Styles is living rent free in Candace Owens' and Ben Shapiro's heads while he's probably being fellated and fed grapes in a beautiful dress — Anna Rose Iovine (@annaroseiovine) November 16, 2020