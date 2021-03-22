After the pandemonium over Bernie Sanders’ inaugural mittens wore off, the senator from Vermont got back to his usual progressive business. This includes reigniting his feud with the CEO of SpaceX, Tesla, and the Boring Company. Last year, Sanders pointed out that Elon Musk benefited greatly from government subsidies, which actually fuel his wealth (“Oh, Elon just l-o-v-e-s corporate socialism for himself, rugged capitalism for everyone else”). That round went down after Musk suggested a sarcastic drinking game revolving around government programs. The beef never died, and Sanders is here for more. Last week, he came for Elon’s massive wealth accumulation while suggesting that he should pay more taxes.

“We are in a moment in American history where two guys — Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos — own more wealth than the bottom 40% of people in this country,” the Bern tweeted. “That level of greed and inequality is not only immoral. It is unsustainable.”

The subject got picked up by CleanTechnica, a pro-Tesla site that defended Musk against the “greed” accusation while arguing that Elon “passionately strives for gigantic goals with the companies he creates,” and “the inspiration there is the goals themselves, not making money.” Elon piled onto the defense of himself with a spacey addition and one of the strangest tweets ever tweeted: “I am accumulating resources to help make life multiplanetary & extend the light of consciousness to the stars.”

Dude sounds like he was having a pretty fantastic late-night Twitter session, but Sanders was in no mood to party.

“Space travel is an exciting idea, but right now we need to focus on Earth and create a progressive tax system so that children don’t go hungry, people are not homeless and all Americans have healthcare,” Sanders responded. “The level of inequality in America is obscene and a threat to our democracy.”

Musk has yet to respond to Sander’s latest blow, but it could very well happen with a “far out, man” type of vibe.