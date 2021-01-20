Unlike Donald Trump who’s still upset over suffering a massive loss to Joe Biden, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders did his part to unify the country by showing up to Biden’s Inauguration on Tuesday. However, while others wore fancy monochrome outfits and fine-tailored suits, Bernie showed up wearing mittens, and it damn near broke the Internet. Bernie has one of the largest online followings of any non-AOC politician, so folks were absolutely loving his no-nonsense attire as he plopped himself down in a metal chair with his mittens on full display over his knees.

Naturally, there’s a story behind the mittens that is classic Bernie. According to BuzzFeed News’ Ruby Cramer, the mittens were made from recycled material by a Vermont school teacher who gave them to Bernie two years and was thrilled to see him wearing them on the campaign trail.

Bernie’s mittens are made by Jen Ellis, a teacher from Essex Junction, Vt. She gave them to him 2+ years ago and was surprised when he began wearing them on the campaign trail. They are made from repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece made from recycled plastic bottles. pic.twitter.com/ErLr29lY2t — Ruby Cramer (@rubycramer) January 20, 2021

As the Bernie mittens craze started to trend, it didn’t take long for the jokes to start rolling in as Twitter users noticed that Bernie’s parka looks a lot like the one from his famous “Once again, I’m asking you” meme. And knowing Bernie, there’s a very good chance that it actually is the same coat, and possibly the only he owns. Folks also enjoyed the fact that Bernie was carrying a manila folder and looked more like he was headed to the post office than a presidential inauguration.

And, of course, it didn’t take long for the “Bernie grumpily sitting in a chair” memes to start, and there’s sure to be more of these in the days ahead.

