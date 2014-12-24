The Most Popular Porn Searches During The Holiday Season Are All About… Family?

#Christmas
Creative Director
12.24.14
shutterstock_166273013

Shutterstock

With all the hustling and bustling that takes place during the holiday season, you’d think people would have less time to watch porn — and you would be correct. But some genres actually see way more demand around Christmas. According to people who know (Pornhub), the following search terms see massive gains during the holiday season.

(NSFW language ahead.)

If the holidays are all about family, then porn searches are certainly no exception: “step dad and daughter” (+122%), “step mom and step son” (+142%), “mother in law with son” (+288%), and “brother and step sister” (+546%) all showed big gains, while the super festive “f*cking dads girlfriend” (+2,462%) almost looks like an anomaly.

The search terms above may see huge gains, but people actually watch a lot less porn during the holiday season. Among major holidays, Pornhub sees the biggest drop in traffic on Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve, and Christmas Day. Meanwhile, the numbers on Valentine’s Day hardly budge:

(Pornhub + VICE)

