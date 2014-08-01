The Last (But Not Least) Of Our Favorite Cosplay From San Diego Comic-Con

Lady Loki photographed by Nathan Rupert.

There’s no Cosplay Of The Week feature today. Instead we’re bringing you an even larger selection of creative, eye-catching, and funny cosplay. We’ve been sharing our favorite costumes from this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, starting with a gallery yesterday morning and another in the afternoon. Now here’s the final gallery until next year, same Bat-time, same Bat-channel.

Check out the gallery below for our favorites from The Avengers, X-Men, Deadpool, Red Sonja, and more. Special thanks to V Threepio and Pat Loika for many of these pictures.

Iceman (X-Men) photographed by Pat Loika. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Cowgirl Wonder Woman and Rule 63 Wolverine photographed by V Threepio. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Vanellope Von Schweetz and kart (Wreck-It Ralph) photographed by Nathan Rupert.

Iron Man and Pepper Potts photographed by Eric Berger.

Poison Ivy photographed by V Threepio. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Ares photographed by Pat Loika. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Mojo Jojo and HIM (The Powerpuff Girls) photographed by Mooshuu.

Number Six (Battlestar Galactica) photographed by V Threepio. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Jules Winnfield and Vincent Vega (Pulp Fiction) cosplayed by Elliott Branch and Dave Colbert via Reddit. More pictures of these guys HERE.

Did anyone ever say you can’t do Jamie Hyneman cosplay? Myth busted.

Photographed by Random420. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Aquabat photographed Matt Drobnik.