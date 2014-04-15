Meme Watch: Cats Make The Best Musical Instruments Thanks To #Catband

#Music #Cats #Instagram #.LOL #Memes
Entertainment Editor
04.15.14 2 Comments
For the past week, people have been shooting videos of themselves using their cats to mime musical instruments, labeling it #Catband, then posting the confused little fluffballs on Instagram for our amusement. It’s about time somebody put cats on the internet. They’ve been noticeably absent for too long.

Our favorite #Catband videos are collected below, thanks to Catband and Cheezburger. How did none of these people get mauled? These are some unusually patient cats.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Music#Cats#Instagram#.LOL#Memes
TAGS.lolCATBANDCatsinstagrammeme watchMEMESMusic

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 24 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP