Meme Watch: Cats Make The Best Musical Instruments Thanks To #Catband

For the past week, people have been shooting videos of themselves using their cats to mime musical instruments, labeling it #Catband, then posting the confused little fluffballs on Instagram for our amusement. It’s about time somebody put cats on the internet. They’ve been noticeably absent for too long.
Our favorite #Catband videos are collected below, thanks to Catband and Cheezburger. How did none of these people get mauled? These are some unusually patient cats.
When my massive Maine Coon starts growling, the best thing ever is to rapidly pat his belly. The growl starts vibrating & he has NO clue where it’s coming from.
i’ll take “confused cats and their insane owners” for $1000 Alex.