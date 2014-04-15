Meme Watch: Cats Make The Best Musical Instruments Thanks To #Catband

For the past week, people have been shooting videos of themselves using their cats to mime musical instruments, labeling it #Catband, then posting the confused little fluffballs on Instagram for our amusement. It’s about time somebody put cats on the internet. They’ve been noticeably absent for too long.

Our favorite #Catband videos are collected below, thanks to Catband and Cheezburger. How did none of these people get mauled? These are some unusually patient cats.