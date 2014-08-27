Deep Sea Animals With Googly Eyes Are The Cutest Nightmare Fuel You’ll See Today

Megalodicopia hians [via]

Boing Boing tipped us to the silly nightmare fuel that is Deep Sea Fauna With Googly Eyes. This single-serving Tumblr uses stick-on googly eyes to dramatically improve deep sea photographs generously provided by the World Register of Deep-Sea Species (WoRDSS), The Smithsonian, The University Of Chicago, and The Handbook Of Deep-Sea Hydrothermal Vent Fauna.

Now these terrifying hellbeasts of the briny deep look slightly less likely to be plotting our deaths right now. But only slightly. If you ask me, they still look awfully . . . ( •_•)>⌐■-■ . . . (⌐■_■) . . . fishy. YEEEEEAAAAHHH!

Graneledone [via]

Bathynomus kensleyi [via]

Unidentified ctenophore [via]

Alvinella pompejana (not Pepe the King Prawn from The Muppets, incidentally) [via]

Osedax mucofloris [via]

Blob sculpin, AKA Blobfish [via]

Amblyraja jenseni [via]

Amphitretus pelagicus [via]

Unidentified anglerfish [via]

Rochinia crassa, AKA spider crab AKA KILL IT WITH FIRE, DROWN IT IN BUTTER SAUCE [via]

Bathykorus bouilloni [via]

Echinus tylodes [via]

Sladenia shaefersi AKA Frogfish [via]

Nereis sandersi [via]