Meme Watch: GamerGate Gets Lampooned With ‘Actually It’s About Ethics In Gaming Journalism’

But you see the same dismissive attitude inevitably derail the comments section of every decidedly un-fun news story about a woman — because it’s almost invariably a woman — being threatened after criticizing games or GamerGate in some way:
- “Actually, it’s about ethics in gaming journalism.”
- “Regular GamerGaters would never have posted Felicia Day’s home address online.”
- “Whoever called in that school shooting threat or drove that woman out of her home probably don’t count themselves as part of the movement anyway.”
- “The violent ones are a tiny minority. The real GamerGate is about ethics in gaming journalism.”
- “I am commenting on an article about the harassment of an actual human being to say the harassment doesn’t really matter because #NotAllMen. This is an acceptable way to react to human suffering.”
Of course, if you don’t like any of this, let us know so we can correct it immediately. Oh God, please don’t hurt us.
For as much of a bummer GamerGate is, something good has come from it: memes. Most of them are collected at Actually Ethics, where famous moments of pop culture are repurposed as that commenter in every article about something terrible happening supposedly in the name of ethics in gaming journalism. We’ve collected our favorite memes so far, with help from Actually Ethics, Boing Boing, Buzzfeed, and The Mary Sue.
Wait, Graham Linehan did one of these? Does this mean we can expect the issue to be addressed in a very special IT Crowd?
The more I think about this, Matt Berry as a GamerGate guy would be amazing.
Actually, Spacestar Ordering is about ethics in gaming journalism
Jen: Mr Reynholm, I don’t need to remind you of the report that denounced Reynholm Industries as an institutionally sexist organisation.
Reynholm: Now, you hold on a minute, sugar-tits! Actually, it’s about ethics in gaming journalism!
God damn, these electric gaming pants!
These were fun.
I liked the ones I could see without having to go to Twitter.
This also brings up another thing that bugs me about this shitt movement. Every time something bad happens in the name of Gamergate these chodes are like ACTUALLY THEY AREN’T REAL MEMBERS OF GAMERGATE, JUST TROLLS. Fuck that. You don’t have a centralized movement. You can’t pick and choose the best and worst people . That not how movements work. You want to know what everyone things these people dealing out death threats and doxxing people represent Gamergate? Because all you need to be part of Gamergate is to use a hashtag.
Seriously. And the faith that these people have that their “compatriots” are brave, noble people is…bewildering. I got into it with one guy who claimed these doxxing incidents were false flags perpetrated by either the victims themselves or enemies of #GamerGate.
So I asked why are so trusting in these people you don’t know from a hole in the ground? Why are you so sure of the ethics of these Internet strangers? He didn’t really have an answer to that.
Has anyone taken that photo from Arrested Development of the Allegiance of Magicians with the sign saying “We Demand to be taken seriously” for this? I don’t twitter be that’d be neat.
Or White Power Bill stabbing GOB.
“It’s about Ethics in Journalism!”
“I’m…ethical…”
Just for you, Cap. [i.imgur.com]
I stopped following too closely, so I might have missed it, but has the “Muslim/Isis” comparison been attempted yet, RE gamergate and doxxers?
Way too many times to count. Personally, all the Muslims out there have better justification to use that not your shield nonsense than anyone in goober gate.
I’ll add this to the pile: [www.neogaf.com]
….in the context that the whole of the thread is about masturbation.
Ethics in gaming journalism is the new Fresh Prince meme too.
The no true scotsman fallacy. Employed by Christians and Gamergaters everywhere.
the irony. it hurts.
God I don’t care about any of this shit.