Jenny McCarthy’s Self-Made Twitter Hashtag Was Hilariously Hijacked By Pro-Vaccine Critics

Noted anti-vaccination crusader and self-professed tree humper Jenny McCarthy took a break from co-hosting The View — which is still on air *shrug* — to ask her Twitter followers, “What is the most important personality trait you look for in a mate? Reply using #JennyAsks”. The responses — from the first reply onward — focused on her anti-vax asshattery instead of her question. Ha ha!
And just to be clear, the criticisms are warranted. As recently as 2008, McCarthy went on Larry King Live and said, “We need to get rid of the toxins, the mercury — which I am so tired of everyone saying it’s been removed. It has not been removed from the shots.”
Which is a flat-out lie. The shot her son received did not have mercury in it. It didn’t even have thimerosal in it; the preservative had already been phased out of vaccines in the U.S.
Oh, and remember that study by Andrew Wakefield claiming a link between MMR vaccines and autism? It was a fraud perpetrated by a man who was developing his own competing vaccine and took a pay off from a lawyer (Richard Barr) who was trying to build a case to sue an MMR vaccine maker. Yet anti-vax people will claim we should distrust vaccine makers because they’re just in it for the money, and those same people champion a fraudulent study by a guy who was taking payoffs. Meanwhile, Jonas Salk refused to patent the polio vaccine. But yeah, he was totally in it for the money. Sure.
Okay, enough of my ranting. Well, one more thing: Dana McCaffery didn’t have to die.
Now let’s get past my usual vitriol and look at the funny Twitter hashtag hijacking. Some of the responses she received were just plain creepy. Meanwhile, the very first reply set the pro-vaccination tone:
A minute later another criticism of McCarthy’s anti-vax stance rolled in.
And we’re off. The bashing continued all weekend long, with most of the tweets having nothing to do with the question McCarthy asked. Some of these responses were brutal.
Others were silly, subtle jabs.
I’m pretty sure god gave her kid autism as payback for making Dirty Love.
I wonder what god would do to her because of Witless Protection? I’m kind of scared to find out.
And her response to all of this on Twitter?
“Thank you to all the haters who tweet my name. You make my Q SCORE higher and higher. It’s because of you I continue to work. Thank you! : ) ”
Right. Because everyone who knows enough to call her well-publicized anti-vaccine BS out as fundamentally flawed and thoroughly dangerous is a “hater.”
Is this a jab at e-cigs? They don’t give you lung cancer, and in fact help ex-smokers to NOT get lung cancer.
McCarthy wasn’t the intelligent choice to pick as a spokesperson, but let’s not bash the product.
You can’t know that, nobody possibly can. In twenty years, we could see a giant jump in mouth cancer, because that’s how long it takes.
@Dean I’m pretty sure it was in reference to Polio (in the old days before endotracheal tubes, Polio victims who had respiratory failure were kept alive with negative-pressure ventilators (aka “Iron Lungs”).
Also, I agree with you about e-cigs, for people addicted to cigarettes, e-cigs are a zillion times safer than tobacco smoke.
@Macho: I would be more worried innumerable diseases that cigarettes are known to cause/increase the risk of, rather than a hypothetical disease that e-cigs may or may not cause. Of course, quitting cold turkey or using a patch would be preferable, but that simply doesn’t work for some people.
No debates. The efficacy and safety of vaccines is something we can prove and it’s not determined by whomever swings the biggest rhetorical dick.
Good point, Inanimate Carbon Rod Marinelli.
That still doesn’t negate how much Jenny McCarthy deserves to have Bill Nye publicly own her on a purely scientific level.
As we drove by a Wal-Greens my wife asked, “Why are they advertising a shot for Whooping Cough?” My reply, “Jenny McCarthy”.
Very nice lead-in article too. Nicely sums up a lot of the case for vaccines.
More people should know who Maurice Hilleman is than Jenny McCarthy.
([en.wikipedia.org])
“A lot” does not equal “ALL”
Just because ONE vaccine works doesnt mean ALL will be good.
this simple-minded approach is whats destroying our society.
COME ON PEOPLE. THINK FOR YOURSELVES!!!!
dont follow the crowd and some stupid website like uproxx
geez this country is going down the shitter.
Okay, don’t follow Uproxx. But maybe follow the advice of millions of doctors, scientists, and healthcare professionals all over the world, instead of the advice of an aging Playboy centerfold, or a doctor who his currently banned from practicing medicine in the UK because he fudged his data to make himself famous.
Yeah, it’s this comedy blog that’s the lone voice pressuring us to get our children vaccinated.
Well, this comedy blog, the Centers for Disease Control, the American Medical Association, the national governing bodies of pediatrics and neurology, virtually all accredited doctors, geneticists, biologists, and autism experts. But mostly this comedy blog.
And yes, this country is going down the shitter because fucknuts like you have decided to listen to Tits McGee’s advice, decide that you know just as much as the medical community on this issue, and are putting the rest of us at risk.
Thanks for bringing back the measles, asshole. My elderly neighbors are thrilled about the chance to die over a disease we nearly eradicated because you assfucks are playing Choose Your Own Medical Adventure.
Eat shit and die. There’s no vaccines in it. Go ahead, and try it!
She’s one of those people who claim to be skeptical, but actually is as stubborn as the people who claims oppose her. A skeptic should ALWAYS question what they believe and, had she done proper research, Jenny would have said “Oh shit…vaccinations DON’T cause autism and not vaccinating kids could be deadly. I’d better change my stance on this.” Her judgement is even cloudier because her asshole pediatrician is on the same boat. So, a doctor who should be a trusted medical adviser also fed her bullshit.
As for the whole mercury thing: you can find more mercury in a can of tuna than in any vaccination. But, I know…facts are hard.
That is the single worst thing about any denier/revisionist/conspiracy-theorists, they believe themselves to be the “true critic” because they “defy” popular opinion/”science” and refuse to acknowledge any evidence that doesn’t fit their preconceived notion of what the “answer” is. They drink the Kool Aid by the gallon and call rational thinkers “sheep/sheeple”.
Thank you. Skepticism isn’t opposing the mainstream, it’s genuinely suspending one’s belief usually until the facts are available to form a belief. (And changing one’s belief when new facts are discovered.)
And people are suppose to believe you because your screen name is a flavor of coffee?…..
or is it because of the articulate way you presented your case?…..
@El Zeke-O Magnifico – And people are supposed to believe her because she got naked for a magazine? I didn’t realize she was Dr. Jenny McCarthy.
Look, no one has to believe me. I’m not the one crusading around the country trying to initiate change. But facts are facts: Andrew Wakefield…notice I didn’t call him Dr.? Yeah, that’s because not only did rig the results of his experiments, but he also performed unnecessary invasive tests on children (colonoscopy and lumbar puncture, for example). The British General Medical Council not only retracted his original 1998 publication, they banned him from practicing medicine in the UK altogether. He does continue to claim it wasn’t a hoax and there was no profit scheme, so there’s that.
But okay, I’m still just some guy on the internet. Fuck my facts, right? I’m fine with that. Instead of thinking of the facts, think of the logic: If you’re anti-vaccination, you’re pretty much saying you’d rather your kid be stricken with polio, measles, whooping cough, pneumonia, hepatitis A and B, small pox, etc than have autism. I’d rather my kid be alive and autistic than dead or crippled by terrible diseases that have returned.
I’ve posted this before, but it’s definitely worth a watch regardless on where you fall on the argument: [www.youtube.com]
Fact check for you….
While the connection between ethylmercury and autism may be debatable; the presence of it in vaccines is not. Here’s a link to the manufacturer’s insert for the current flu vaccine:
[www.fda.gov]
“The multi-dose presentation
340 contains thimerosal, added as a preservative; each 0.5 mL dose contains 24.5 mcg of mercury.”
According to the EPA ([www.epa.gov]), that dose is only safe if you weigh 245kg (539 pounds). In other words, it is 3 to 5 times the maximum safe dose for a healthy adult, and far more for a small child.
“EPA’s RfD for methylmercury, last revised in 2001, is currently 0.1 micrograms per kilogram of body weight per day.”
Ethylmercury and methylmercury are not interchangeable.
If an organic specie does not metabolize the organomercury into a mercury ion and an organic compound, it simply passes through the body.
Do you think this is why mercury is in organic form and not an inorganic element?
[en.wikipedia.org]
Also, just for fun: [en.wikipedia.org]
Not even close to the same thing.
@Chip Seraphine Except :”An estimate (with uncertainty spanning perhaps an order of magnitude) of a daily oral exposure to the human population (including sensitive subgroups) that is likely to be without an appreciable risk of deleterious effects during a lifetime. ” Which means that if you take that .1 MG/KG dose, EVERYDAY of your LIFE than there are risks.
Do you really think fear-mongerers and conspiracy theorists are really going to listen to science and facts that contradict what they believe? One thing people are really bad at, is admitting that they’re wrong.
QUIT ACTING LIKE YOU ALL ARE SCIENTISTS WHO ARE GURU’S ON THIS SUBJECT.
the facts are simple……NO ONE on here knows what those vaccines do or dont do to infants and toddlers.
All we know for certain is that drug companies are looking for, and protecting, their profit margin. FACT.
the safety of vaccines can be debated FOREVER because there is no conclusive data to support one claim over the other.
DRUG COMPANIES want profits.
CHILDREN are innocent and deserve protection, in whichever way is the best for them.
” CHILDREN are innocent and deserve protection, in whichever way is the best for them.”
and vaccinating them is the best way to protect them.
No one deserves protection. We protect them in our own group interests for them to take care of us later.
So vaccinate them so their crippled asses can work at McDonalds and pay my Social Security.
We do know for a fact that vaccines prevent many deadly diseases, we don’t know what causes autism and about 99% of children who have been vaccinated do not have autism so that’s pretty good evidence that it probably isn’t connected.
When it comes to protecting my kids, I will choose every single time to protect them against a real danger (diseases that have killed and maimed millions throughout human history), rather than hypothetical and imagined dangers which currently only exist in your imagination.
I’m not a scientist, but I am literate and able to read their findings. There’s no gray area here.
DRUG COMPANIES want profits.
You know what’s more profitable to drug companies than preventing whooping cough with a cheap vaccine? Treating whooping cough with expensive, years-long courses of high-grade medication that’s incredibly expensive because we thought the goddamn whooping cough was dying out.
“NO ONE on here knows what those vaccines do or dont do to infants and toddlers.”
Uhh, yes, yes we do.
They contain a dead or weakened virus which the body’s immune system learns to identify and build anti-bodies for, so that the immune system can be prepared for a viral infection.
I just summed up one chapter of a high school biology textbook for you, in one sentence.. If you were remotely intelligent, then I wouldn’t need to do so.
I am a scientist, a doctor in fact.
And while my specialty is not pediatrics or immunization so not a “guru,” EVERYONE I KNOW THAT IS A GURU THINKS THAT YOU ARE SO UNBELIEVABLY STUPID THAT YOUR VERY EXISTENCE POSES A CLEAR AND PRESENT DANGER TO THE PUBLIC HEALTH OF THIS COUNTRY.
I am a scientist and there’s plenty of data to tell you that taking a vaccine is better for you and for those around you than not.
Believe what you want. The pharmaceutical companies are trying to make a profit because that’s what companies do. And should – it pays for the next discovery. But if they were selling injectable snake oil, the data would show it’s not effective against the indication.
Woops, comedy blog. Sorry for the sense.
This is a REALLY DUMB article. Even the CDC website says there is still thimerosal in vaccines. So how is that a flat out lie? They use it as a preservative in multi-use vaccines. LOOK IT UP! If you don’t do that, you are misinformed by the propaganda here.
In the US, it’s present in inactivated influenza in children>2 years old. It is no longer routinely used in other scheduled childhood vaccinations (like Diphteria and Tetanus). Even then, thimerosal requires amounts many orders of magnitude greater than what is present in any vaccination to be toxic to humans.
The article is no dumber than your blonde big titted leader.
Ok idiots, because that’s what you are until you do ACTUAL RESEARCH, mercury is toxic at 200 parts per billion (or ppb). There is 2 ppb mercury in our water. Thimerosal is 50% mercury. Even in thimerosal free vaccines (which still contain trace amounts of Thimerosal) there is 600 ppb thimerosal (which is 300 ppb mercury and, if you can do addition, that is 100 ppb over toxic). In the multi use FLU SHOTS it is 50,000 ppb thimerosal. People on here calling out “anti-vaxers” are so stupid and misinformed it makes my head spin. DO RESEARCH!!!!
So you’re apparently one of those idiots that thinks ethylmercury (which is what thimerasol metabolizes to) and methylmercury are the same (hint: they’re not).
Ethylmercury is still mercury, and although is metabolizes faster and is excreted from the body quicker than methylmercury, it is no less toxic. So they are different, and you were right about that. Pat yourself on the back.
P.S. Schiano sucks and he will never make it as a head coach in the NFL. He’s no Chip Kelly.
“metabolizes faster and is excreted from the body quicker”
That right there is the key point that you state, yet is flying over your head. A significant amount of mercury needs to accumulate in body tissues over a long period of time to be toxic to humans. If it is metabolized and excreted quickly, it has no biologic effect. Think about cigarettes. Smoking a cigarette here and there in your lifetime will not appreciably increase your risk of cancer, heart disease, lung disease, or strokes. However, repeated exposure over several decades WILL increase that risk.
P.S. I agree with you about Schiano. My avatar and handle is meant to be mocking towards him (a reference to what he does when the other team kneels down and also a Superman II reference). Congratulations on being oblivious to irony.
So a little bit of ethylmercury is no problem once in a while? You are clearly not thinking through your reasoning. By your argument, ethylmercury is safe because it doesn’t accumulate at the rate methylmercury does. LOL! It is still toxic, albeit maybe less toxic over time that methymercury. Who cares. I don’t want that stuff in my body. Good luck with the mercury. I will stay away from it. But I do want to give a BIG THANK YOU to you for acknowledging that mercury is still in vaccines, no matter how much the government wants to tell us it isn’t.
P.S..Nothing about your Avatar is obviously ironic. It’s appears very clearly to be praise.
Sigh…so that means that you don’t drink alcohol (which is a toxin)? Don’t eat fish (which contains mercury)? Don’t take single prescribed or over the counter medication, processed food, or any herbal remedy (all of which have additives which can be toxic at high doses, but it doesn’t matter because only crazy people would take doses needed for it to be toxic).
Do you know what a liver and kidneys are for? Why we evolved to have them? Because being any organism alive on this planet entails being exposed to toxins, whether they be man-made or not. Being exposed to a toxin is irrelevant if it is unable to be concentrated enough to cause any damage. My god, did you not learn this in high school biology?!!
In any event, since you wished me good luck with mercury, I will wish you and your children good luck with Polio, Tetanus, Pertussis, Diptheria, ARDS (the final common pathway of death in deadly cases of influenza).
The attitude of people like you is similar to a person who refuses to leave a car sitting on train tracks because he’s afraid he’ll be eaten by a dragon. That is, they prefer to expose themselves to a real danger because they’re frightened by an imagined danger.
P.S. Anyone who knows anything about football knows my profile is not praise for Greg Schiano. You would have to be clearly delusional to think that…oh wait, nevermind.
And that is why the governments and courts across the world have paid out families adversely affected by vaccines? because of imagined danger? Take your shot and shut your mouth. Don’t question anything. Be a good member of the herd.
Yes, because of imagined danger. Just because a government agrees to do something, it’s always the right thing. Those few cases are governments giving in to hysteria. In none of those cases was there a verifiable link between the vaccines and any harm (except in England when one child had a rare, pre-existing mitochondrial disorder that was exacerbated by 5 inoculations in one day). But you shouldn’t take a handful of cases and apply it to the population at large. Just because I’ve heard of people dying in car accidents, doesn’t mean I stop driving all together.
I admire the attitude that we should question authority, and not believe everything we’re told. But when there is a preponderance of evidence for the fact that failing to vaccinate can lead to thousands, if not millions, of deaths worldwide (from diseases that killed millions in the pre-vaccination era), you have to rethink your assumptions rather than obtusely continuing to insist that you and your group are right.
You don’t think the high amount of deaths from disease in the pre-vaccination era had anything to do with nutrition and unsanitary living conditions? I’m not with any group. I just know that proper nutrition and sanitation are much more important than vaccinations when it comes to the health of the world. If the world put as much money into feeding and clothing the poor and destitute as they did into drug trials, vaccinations, advertising and marketing we could end world hunger. You need to ask yourself, who is pushing for these vaccines and why? It seems to be Big Pharma, the UN, the EU, the USA, and BIg Business, Big Insurance, Bill and Melinda Gates, and Oprah. I don’t want to be near any of that thank you. very much.
Please vaccinate your kids. Here is a study and interactive map that shows outbreaks that could have been prevented if people were vaccinated.
[www.dovemed.com]
If you get your medical advice from some dumb, bigtited blonde, instead of your doctor, or anyone with a fucking brain, then you are a failure as a parent and you need to have your kids taken away from you.
I’m conflicted here, one one hand I hate the idea of children dying of easily preventable diseases but on the other hand, if someone is dumb enough to take medical advice from Jenny McCarthy do we really wants them adding to the gene pool?
Is it 14:59 for this tin foil hat wearing wing nut yet?