Meme Watch: Pun Dog Isn't Fat, He's Just A Little Husky

Entertainment Editor
03.03.14 4 Comments
A few weeks ago, we were introduced to Pun Dog, AKA Pun Husky (even though this is an Alaskan Klee Kai, not a Husky). It didn’t take long for this much cuter, self-congratulatory cousin to the Bad Joke Eel, the Anti-Joke Chicken, and the Lame Pun Raccoon to usurp all of their positions as our favorite animal who makes dad jokes.

Our favorite Pun Husky memes are collected below, with help from MSN and Tastefully Offensive. Be sure to stay to the end for a surprise.

