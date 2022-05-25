On Tuesday, American suffered its worst school shooting since the Sandy Hook massacre of 2012: A gunman stormed an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 students and two adults. The tragedy, coming so soon after a recent weekend that featured two separate mass shootings, shocked the nation, inspiring one Democratic lawmaker to straight-up beg the GOP to do something, anything. The GOP, meanwhile, offered thoughts and prayers. Among them was Texas governor Greg Abbott, who has it happens is scheduled to speak at the National Rifle Association’s annual convention in only a few days.

Another key speaker at the event will be Donald Trump, but as per Jezebel, there’s one catch: Advocates for the right to bear arms will not be allowed to bear arms, at least during his stint. A note on the event’s website includes the following disclaimer:

Per the U.S. SECRET SERVICE, firearms, firearm accessories, knives, and other items WILL NOT BE PERMITTED in the General Assembly Hall. For a full list of prohibited items, please click here. Read the list of prohibited items carefully before traveling to the event. You will not be allowed in the General Assembly Hall with any of the items on this list.

It also notes that “There is no storage available for firearms.”

Obviously, there’s a reason for this: Trump is a former president, and Secret Service, who continue to protect, don’t want to take any chances. Despite the ban on weapons during his speech, Trump has long been a fervent advocate of the second amendment, once even so far as to once “joke” that someone should shoot his 2016 presidential opponent Hillary Clinton, which caused someone who was actually affected by the gun violence, former Arizona lawmaker Gabby Giffords, to accuse him of stoking violence.

Will any of Trump’s gun-loving supporters mind that they have to give up the right to bear arms in his presence? If they’ve put up with everything else he’s done, then probably not.

