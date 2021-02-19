While Ted Cruz was doing things like going on Fox News attempting to defend his “good dad” trip to Cancun to spinelessly flee a once-in-a-generation storm that left millions of Texans without power, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was helping to raise money for those in need. “Team AOC is launching relief efforts for Texas starting today. Our first effort is a partnership w/ 5 Texas orgs getting on-the-ground relief to Texans ASAP. If you’re able, please donate here – it’ll split your contribution to all 5,” the New York congresswoman tweeted, adding that 100 percent of proceeds will go to the organizations. They are: the Bridge Homeless Recovery Center, Ending Community Homeless Coalition (ECHO), Family Eldercare, Houston Food Bank, and Feeding Texas, all of which are “working around the clock to assist houseless, hungry, and senior Texans in Travis and Dallas County, and beyond.”

AOC tweeted that at 5:42 p.m. EST. By 9:17, over a million dollars had been raised.

Wow. We officially raised $1 million for Texas relief at 9:17pm. Thank you all so much. 🙏🏽 I’m at a loss for words. Always in awe of movement work. 💯% of this relief is going straight to Texan food assistance, homelessness relief, elder care, and more. https://t.co/DSkTSqfbkZ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 19, 2021

“Holy smokes. Our Texas relief mobilization has already raised $325k for food, housing, elder care & direct relief straight to vulnerable Texans. This might be a little crazy… but can we raise $1M by midnight?” she wrote, soon after followed by, “Wow. We officially raised $1 million for Texas relief at 9:17 p.m. Thank you all so much. I’m at a loss for words. Always in awe of movement work. 100 percent of this relief is going straight to Texan food assistance, homelessness relief, elder care, and more.” Ocasio-Cortez was thanked by former-Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, who helped set up over 700,000 phone calls to senior citizens, for her fundraising efforts.

Thank you @AOC and everyone who contributed in this drive to help the people of Texas. We are grateful to you! https://t.co/98b5evDeAs — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) February 19, 2021

Meanwhile, the last thing Ted Cruz tweeted was himself on Fox News.

Beto and AOC, an unelected private citizen and a Congresswoman from the Bronx, NY, have done more to help Texas than Ted Cruz or it's State government. That is patriotism. And there are public people who thinks she's a devil while sitting on their asses shitposting to Twitter. https://t.co/2SAVSKNvco — BackupTasha🇬🇲🇺🇸 (WEAR A MASK) (@ABackuptasha) February 19, 2021

Thank you Beto and AOC for leading by example, while #TedFled to just get away from his responsibilities. https://t.co/uQTfAHEidW — NoMoreTrumpPence (@JohnCBaker4) February 19, 2021

Beto and AOC are basically stepping in as deputy Senators for Ted Cruz and are actually moving the dial on Texas aid. — Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) February 19, 2021

Let the record reflect, when Texas froze in ‘21: Abbott lied & blamed the Green New Deal, Cruz fled, & Cornyn & Patrick were invisible Beto organized 1000s of phone calls to vulnerable ppl & Julián & AOC raised $$$ for direct relief The Left stepped up & the GOP checked out — Mike Siegel (@SiegelForTexas) February 19, 2021

Crazy how @AOC is working harder for the people of TX than @tedcruz. — Hector Oseguera, Esq. (@Oseguera2020) February 19, 2021

It really is stunning that AOC has done more for Texas this week than Ted Cruz and John Cornyn. — A Hopeful Citizen (@ThePubliusUSA) February 19, 2021

Dear Texans… please remember that while your despicable tone-deaf Senator @tedcruz went to Mexico, a young congresswoman from New York named @AOC went to work for you… https://t.co/6o2wYCEsTB — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) February 19, 2021

If you wish to donate to the Texas relief efforts, you can do so here.