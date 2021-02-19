Getty Image
AOC And Beto O’Rourke Raised A Ton Of Money For Texans While Ted Cruz Fled His Home State And Became Embroiled In A Saga

While Ted Cruz was doing things like going on Fox News attempting to defend his “good dad” trip to Cancun to spinelessly flee a once-in-a-generation storm that left millions of Texans without power, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was helping to raise money for those in need. “Team AOC is launching relief efforts for Texas starting today. Our first effort is a partnership w/ 5 Texas orgs getting on-the-ground relief to Texans ASAP. If you’re able, please donate here – it’ll split your contribution to all 5,” the New York congresswoman tweeted, adding that 100 percent of proceeds will go to the organizations. They are: the Bridge Homeless Recovery Center, Ending Community Homeless Coalition (ECHO), Family Eldercare, Houston Food Bank, and Feeding Texas, all of which are “working around the clock to assist houseless, hungry, and senior Texans in Travis and Dallas County, and beyond.”

AOC tweeted that at 5:42 p.m. EST. By 9:17, over a million dollars had been raised.

“Holy smokes. Our Texas relief mobilization has already raised $325k for food, housing, elder care & direct relief straight to vulnerable Texans. This might be a little crazy… but can we raise $1M by midnight?” she wrote, soon after followed by, “Wow. We officially raised $1 million for Texas relief at 9:17 p.m. Thank you all so much. I’m at a loss for words. Always in awe of movement work. 100 percent of this relief is going straight to Texan food assistance, homelessness relief, elder care, and more.” Ocasio-Cortez was thanked by former-Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, who helped set up over 700,000 phone calls to senior citizens, for her fundraising efforts.

Meanwhile, the last thing Ted Cruz tweeted was himself on Fox News.

If you wish to donate to the Texas relief efforts, you can do so here.

