Ahh, the 1990s. That’s probably not something that Monica Lewinsky says to herself very often. And she may have consulted on the scripts for America Crime Story: Impeachment (another Ryan Murphy production), but that doesn’t mean that she enjoys constant references to the most infamous occurrence within her time in the public sphere. You know what I’m talking about, of course.

The infamous Bill Clinton dress regularly gets shouted out by pop culture, and Beyonce went there with 2013’s “Partition,” which specifically contained these lyrics: “He Monica Lewinsky-ed all on my gown.” After that: “Oh, there daddy, daddy didn’t bring the towel.”

That’s quite the visual, obviously. Since Beyonce’s new Renaissance album has been catching some scattered heat from various places (including Fox News, which called the singer “vile”), and Beyonce has apparently removed an ableist term from her lyrics, Monica caught wind and decided to mention those decade-old lyrics that still cause her to take umbrage: “[U]hmm, while we’re at it… #Partition,” Lewinsky tweeted.

uhmm, while we’re at it… #Partition Beyoncé to Remove Renaissance Lyric After Outrage: Ableist, Offensive – Variety https://t.co/DzN80FdzPB — Monica Lewinsky (she/her) (@MonicaLewinsky) August 1, 2022

There’s been no word from camp Bey on this issue, although it’s safe to say that Beyonce’s probably pretty busy at the moment. She currently appears to be updating the album to delete a contested Kelis sample, but hang tight. If Beyonce decides to move on Monica’s request, we’ll surely hear about it.