‘Big Trouble In Little China’ And Other Comics Of Note, July 2nd

Happy birthday to the best movie ever made . And if you don’t like Big Trouble In Little China, we have comic books for soulless husks, too! Reviews of books from DC, Marvel, Image, Dark Horse, IDW Publishing, and Boom! reside under the jump.

Guardians Of The Galaxy: Galaxy’s Most Wanted #1

The Marvel cash-ins begin! This book, a slight story of Groot and Rocket with a bounty on their heads paired with a Thor reprint, is amusing enough, but Andrea Di Vito’s art is a little too generic to push Will Corona Pilgrim’s plot up beyond what it is. Amusing for fans, but probably not worth the cover price.

Deadpool Vs. X-Force #1

Get a noseful of ’90s nostalgia with this book, which technically takes place before Cable and Deadpool meet. Seriously, this book couldn’t be more ’90s if Ben Reilly made a guest appearance. As such, some of the humor will be lost on newer readers, but if you remember the heydays of mullets and pouches, this is a fun trip down memory lane.

Rocket Raccoon #1 and The Legendary Star-Lord #1

Lumping these two books together may seem a wee bit much, but bear with me; I’ve got my reasons. Both of these books essentially revolve around the same gimmick, namely the hero discovering that he’s not so unique after all. Both have mysterious cabals after them. And both are about smart-assed rogues chasing across the spaceways.

That said, Skottie Young’s take on Rocket is a little looser and funnier than Star-Lord’s, if for no other reason than Star-Lord feels a bit been-there-done-that. Of the two solo books, Rocket’s is the one to pick up.

Tech Jacket #1

The digital miniseries gets its stripes and hits print as a full ongoing. And honestly, it’s not hard to see why it’s popular; it’s a slight book, but certainly quite a bit of fun to read.

Hack/Slash: Son Of Samhain #1

The fundamental mistake of the Hack/Slash books is that Cassie Hack is not really all that interesting of a character. Take her out of the goofy concept, which is what later books have done, and you have a painfully generic anti-heroine. And unfortunately there’s little Michael Moreci, Steve Seeley, or Emilio Laiso do to resolve that. Laiso’s art is solid, but not terribly inspired in terms of creature design or layout, and the plot is your fairly standard story of an old gunslinger being brought back into the fold, only we see her tummy more. I know this book will sell well, and it’s not bad so much as just indistinguishable from others on the stands. But, hey, great cover!

Robocop #1

Ever wonder how Joshua Williamson feels about gun registration laws? Let him tell you! For far too many pages! Comic books can (and arguably should) get political, but it needs to be a little more subtle than this; it’s not nearly as bad as, say, Evil Empire, but it’s painfully clumsy. Fortunately, there’s Carlos Magno’s drawing and inking, and Marissa Louise’s carefully faded color palette to make this book substantial eye-candy. Worth a read, but it’ll be better if Williamson starts using an icepick instead of a sledgehammer.