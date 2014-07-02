‘Big Trouble In Little China’ And Other Comics Of Note, July 2nd

Guardians Of The Galaxy: Galaxy’s Most Wanted #1
The Marvel cash-ins begin! This book, a slight story of Groot and Rocket with a bounty on their heads paired with a Thor reprint, is amusing enough, but Andrea Di Vito’s art is a little too generic to push Will Corona Pilgrim’s plot up beyond what it is. Amusing for fans, but probably not worth the cover price.
Deadpool Vs. X-Force #1
Get a noseful of ’90s nostalgia with this book, which technically takes place before Cable and Deadpool meet. Seriously, this book couldn’t be more ’90s if Ben Reilly made a guest appearance. As such, some of the humor will be lost on newer readers, but if you remember the heydays of mullets and pouches, this is a fun trip down memory lane.
Rocket Raccoon #1 and The Legendary Star-Lord #1
Lumping these two books together may seem a wee bit much, but bear with me; I’ve got my reasons. Both of these books essentially revolve around the same gimmick, namely the hero discovering that he’s not so unique after all. Both have mysterious cabals after them. And both are about smart-assed rogues chasing across the spaceways.
That said, Skottie Young’s take on Rocket is a little looser and funnier than Star-Lord’s, if for no other reason than Star-Lord feels a bit been-there-done-that. Of the two solo books, Rocket’s is the one to pick up.
Tech Jacket #1
The digital miniseries gets its stripes and hits print as a full ongoing. And honestly, it’s not hard to see why it’s popular; it’s a slight book, but certainly quite a bit of fun to read.
Hack/Slash: Son Of Samhain #1
The fundamental mistake of the Hack/Slash books is that Cassie Hack is not really all that interesting of a character. Take her out of the goofy concept, which is what later books have done, and you have a painfully generic anti-heroine. And unfortunately there’s little Michael Moreci, Steve Seeley, or Emilio Laiso do to resolve that. Laiso’s art is solid, but not terribly inspired in terms of creature design or layout, and the plot is your fairly standard story of an old gunslinger being brought back into the fold, only we see her tummy more. I know this book will sell well, and it’s not bad so much as just indistinguishable from others on the stands. But, hey, great cover!
Robocop #1
Ever wonder how Joshua Williamson feels about gun registration laws? Let him tell you! For far too many pages! Comic books can (and arguably should) get political, but it needs to be a little more subtle than this; it’s not nearly as bad as, say, Evil Empire, but it’s painfully clumsy. Fortunately, there’s Carlos Magno’s drawing and inking, and Marissa Louise’s carefully faded color palette to make this book substantial eye-candy. Worth a read, but it’ll be better if Williamson starts using an icepick instead of a sledgehammer.
So I cleared out my pull list a lot and still ended up with a fuckload of books this week.
The Woods 3
Green Arrow 33
East of West 13
Southern Bastards 3
Black Widow 8
Iron Fist the Living Weapon 4
Moon Knight 5
Quantum and Woody 12
Magneto 6
Original Sin 5
(maybe it’s just literally all my books came out this week)
I also picked up both Star Lord and Rocket Raccoon off of my list.
Next week should be a lot less pocket rapey as I’m probably only at
Lumberjanes
Walking Dead
X-force
Original Sin 5.1
All New Invaders
Yeah, and that’s not including all the $5 books out this week. Dynamite wanted $5 for their Splinter Cell book. Sorry, but NO.
@Muffed Punt not me. Still going to end up near $50 thanks to 2 new DC books (Grayson & New Suicide Squad) and a crap-ton of $4 Marvel books (3 Spidey books, 2 X-books, and the last issue of Invaders I’m picking up).
@tetrisdork Notice that they’re reviving Deathstroke, too? Maybe they’ll bring back Mr. Terrific and Blue Beetle while they’re at it.
@tetrisdork I dropped Superior Foes (Which actually hurt me, budget reasons.) and was interested in 2099, but I think I’ll wait a week on it to see. I’m sure it won’t sell out at my LCBS.
As for the new DC books. I’m passing on SS but I’m curious about Grayson. I think that’s also one that I’ going to hold on or pick up on a whim.
Dan, this article series is one that I don’t follow on this site but, did you read and review the Miami Vice comic they started making this year? I’d love to know if it’s any good. As a huge fan of the show (obviously), I’d love to know if it’s worth checking out. As you said about “Big Trouble”, if I can’t ever get a 6th season (or at the very least, a one-off tv sequel), a comic is good to.
I didn’t review it, but I took a quick look at the previews up on Amazon (oddly it’s not on Comixology for some reason). It looks fairly straightforward, like it’s designed for fans.
@Dan Seitz I believe that is due to Lion Forge, the comic’s publisher, not a part of the publishers involved with Comixology. And, doing Comixology Submit might mean a loss of money due to it being a licensed comic. Still possible it might be on Comixology one day. 12-Gauge, the makers of The Boondock Saints comic, added their content last September after being one of the notable indie holdouts.
Batman Eternal #13
Superman Unchained #7
Magneto #6
Moon Knight #5
Original Sin #5
East Of West #13
Lazarus #9
Southern Bastards #3
Thief Of Thieves #22
Caliban #4
Uber #15
Extinction Parade War #1
i don’t remember when I stopped pulling these, but Batman Eternal and ToT might not be on here. I won’t miss them if this is the week that they’re gone.
On a sadder note, this is the last Moon Knight issue that Ellis is writing :( Marvel really needed to keep him on this book longer. if Brian Wood is going to do write Moon Knight like his “X-Men” book was written, I’ll likely not be interested.
I hear you. I hope Wood sticks to Ellis’ one and done structure, because that’s really made the book something special.
You still got one more Ellis-written issue of Moon Knight next month. Unless he got sick and couldn’t write it like how Ultimate FF’s finale will be.
@tetris, that’s awesome, I thought his run ended at #5. good to know! this issue was BAD ASS.
Oh crap, I dropped it from my list. I thought the run also ended at 5.
I’m dropping it when Wood takes over, in all likelihood.
I’m torn, because on the one hand, Wood writes “The Massive”, “Star Wars” and some really good Conan books. On the other, there’s his Marvel output.
Can you still subscribe to comics like you could back in the day? I used to get my favorite titles in the mail every month. I need to do this for Big Trouble…
Not sure, but you can buy ’em through Comixology, and they’re on both Android and iOS.
There are plenty of mail order companies (makes it cheaper usually as well.) For big 2 companies Midtown Comics does a lot of their subsciptions.
Futures End #9
X-Force #6 (finally, even though I was spoiled the outcome on a message board)
Earth 2 #25
Vampirella #2
Tech Jacket #1
Rocket Raccoon #1
Iron Fist The Living Weapon #4
Quantum & Woody #12
Justice League 3000 #8 (This book will be dropped soon)
Shadowman: End Times #3
New Warriors #7
Miracleman #8
Hinterkind #9
Only read through Futures End & X-Force, and both were good. Right now, my mind was reeling from the latest chapter of the Injustice tie-in comic. Some great funny moments and a scene that hits you in what Tumblr calls “The Feels”. Probably my book of the week.
It’s really surprising how it’s been turned from a goofy video game story into something of real weight.