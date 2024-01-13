Far as his draconian legislation goes, Ron DeSantis’ so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill gets most of the attention. But don’t forget about his book-banning law. In 2022 the Florida governor signed into legislation a controversial bill that prohibited school districts from shelving books that contain “pornography or obscene depictions of sexual conduct.” Republicans hailed it at the time for the ways it would allegedly protect children. At least one of them isn’t so happy now that some of his books have wound up targeted.

A Florida county removes my books 📚 "Killing Jesus" and "Killing Reagan" from school libraries. Preposterous! We are investigating and are seeking comment from @GovRonDeSantis. This will not stand. Updates on https://t.co/rryWmyXe7C. — Bill O'Reilly (@BillOReilly) January 12, 2024

Things are getting crazy with book banning in #Florida. Two Killing books under fire. Get the latest on https://t.co/rryWmyXe7C. 📚 https://t.co/JdvCw3wKjV — Bill O'Reilly (@BillOReilly) January 12, 2024

Per Newsweek, on Friday once mighty former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly was not pleased when he learned two of his books had been at least temporarily removed from Escambia County School District: Killing Jesus: A History, and Killing Reagan: The Violent Assault That Changed a Presidency. (It’s unclear if the schools’ libraries still stock Those Who Trespass, O’Reilly’s 1998 novel in which he openly fantasizes about murdering those who’ve wronged him, and which features a fair amount of sexual content from the then nascent Fox News star.)

O’Reilly fumed about the move on Twitter/X, writing, “We are investigating and are seeking comment from @GovRonDeSantis. This will not stand.” He fumed some more when speaking to Newsweek.

“It’s absurd,” O’Reilly told the publication. “Preposterous.”

O’Reilly then marveled that a law he used to approve of could ever come to bite him in the butt: