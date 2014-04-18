Black Widow Fights Lady Bullseye In This Action-Packed Exclusive Preview Of ‘Secret Avengers’ #3

04.18.14 4 years ago
The shadowy Secret Avengers have gone through a lot of team line-ups over the past few years, but right now it’s probably the team that most resembles The Avengers you see in the movies — you know, just without all the super-powered guys. You’ve got Hawkeye, Black Widow, Agent Coulson, Maria Hill, Nick Fury Jr. and Spider-Woman, because Spider-Woman makes everything better.

Anyways, things aren’t looking good for our team in Secret Avengers #3 — nuclear warheads are on the loose in the Middle East, a whole lot of SHIELD agents are dead, and MODOK is plotting something. Also, Black Widow takes on Lady Bullseye, a portion of which you can check out below…

