Donald Trump is a man of very few accomplishments, but one of them is somehow managing to fail at the casino business and leaving behind a dilapidated building in Atlantic City. In an effort to both thumb its nose at Trump for trashing the beach town on his way out and raise money for charity, the mayor is auctioning off a chance to literally blow up the crumbling Trump Plaza next month. The proceeds will go to the Boys & Girl Club, which hired a professional auction company to handle the bids, and the mayor is hoping to see a final amount that’s somewhere north of $1 million dollars. On January 29, the lucky winner will get to press the detonation button, exploding the Plaza with dynamite. Via The Guardian:

“Some of Atlantic City’s iconic moments happened there, but on his way out, Donald Trump openly mocked Atlantic City, saying he made a lot of money and then got out,” said Marty Small, the mayor. “I wanted to use the demolition of this place to raise money for charity.”

Thanks to ravaging storms, the Trump Plaza has been crumbling onto the Atlantic City boardwalk ever since Trump abandoned the deteriorating building in 2014. The property is now owned by billionaire Carl Icahn, who is reportedly working with the city to turn the failed casino plot into a more family-friendly attraction that no longer bears the president’s name. “Not often does inner-city oceanfront land open up,” the mayor told The Guardian. “We have one chance to get this right.”

(Via The Guardian)