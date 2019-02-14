Getty Image

Like many urban cities around the country, Philadelphia has been rapidly changing and gentrifying over the course of the past decade, which means that many dilapidated residential buildings are either being demolished for new construction, or rehabbed by developers. These houses can often initially be a hazard due to years of neglect or having been inhabited by squatters, but the last thing one would expect to encounter is a potentially deadly booby trap, just waiting for an unsuspecting visitor.

But that’s just what one real estate investor discovered, when walking through a home in Southwest Philadelphia. Ekrem Uysaler, sales executive for ABC Capital Investments, was doing pre-rehab scope with his crew on a property when they encountered a staircase covered in broken glass and what appeared to be a trip-wire.

After making sure everyone was clear of the stairs, one of the men triggered the would-be booby trap with a board and down came swinging a single crutch with a long knife attached to it. The video posted to Facebook by property manager Ari Miller, who received it from Uysaler in a WhatsApp message, as you can see below.