While attending an official engagement on Wednesday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson struggled to maintain control of his umbrella to the amusement of Prince Charles, who was sitting next to him. The comedic moment was caught on video, which prompted numerous reactions on social media comparing Johnson’s blunder to a Mr. Bean sketch. There were also some pointed quips about how his umbrella handling skills are almost as bad as his attempts to run a country. The blunder also brought back memories of America’s own bumbling politician, former president Donald Trump, who was often prone to umbrella mishaps.

I love mr bean pic.twitter.com/sTimCIgUrI — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) July 29, 2021

What a numbnuts this guy is 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/rzjjfYBJun — Ben (@eton5s) July 28, 2021

if you think Boris Johnson is bad at opening an umbrella just wait till you see him running a country pic.twitter.com/cu5FiccVqs — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) July 29, 2021

He makes Mr Bean look like Daniel Craig. https://t.co/GEfMEJ5V0t — Edwin (@edwin_afc) July 29, 2021

Boris Johnson must’ve taken umbrella lessons from Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/0UozkE8vmO — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 29, 2021

I don't know which theme I want more here — "Curb Your Enthusiasm" or "Benny Hill.' https://t.co/jYr5VzhhfM — Robert A George 🇺🇸🇬🇧🇹🇹 (@RobGeorge) July 29, 2021

Years ago, Michael Portillo advised Boris Johnson: "Boris, you have to choose: politics or comedy – not both." Seems that advice was wrong https://t.co/DNlyMmL9ge — David Frum (@davidfrum) July 29, 2021

While Johnson’s umbrella antics were seemingly hilarious on the surface, some people (unlike Prince Charles) were not so keen on it happening in the middle of a solemn event. Namely the “unveiling of a memorial to police officers who have died in the line of duty,” according to Reuters. Awkward.

Prince Charles and Boris Johnson unveiled a national memorial dedicated to police officers who "put their lives at risk to keep us safe"

It is in memory of officers killed and injured while on duty We will remember it for one reason. Johnson used it as an opportunity to show off pic.twitter.com/8g1JNMPOGk — Jon Harding #ActuallyAutistic (@_i0n) July 29, 2021

To anyone familiar with Johnson, the umbrella incident is just one in a long line of publicly humiliating events. Just last month, the prime minister was roasted by the Queen herself for being the only one looking lifeless and sullen in a photo of world leaders at the G7 summit. “Are you supposed to be looking as if you’re enjoying yourself?” the Queen asked Johnson in a solid royal dunk.

Johnson even got smacked down by the Hulk one time. After attempting to use the angry Avenger as a metaphor for Brexit, Mark Ruffalo stepped in and schooled Johnson on how the Hulk really rolls.

“Boris Johnson forgets that the Hulk only fights for the good of the whole,” Ruffalo tweeted. “Mad and strong can also be dense and destructive. The Hulk works best when he is in unison with a team, and is a disaster when he is alone.”