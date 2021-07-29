Getty Image
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Couldn’t Control His Umbrella, And People Are Having A Field Day With It

While attending an official engagement on Wednesday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson struggled to maintain control of his umbrella to the amusement of Prince Charles, who was sitting next to him. The comedic moment was caught on video, which prompted numerous reactions on social media comparing Johnson’s blunder to a Mr. Bean sketch. There were also some pointed quips about how his umbrella handling skills are almost as bad as his attempts to run a country. The blunder also brought back memories of America’s own bumbling politician, former president Donald Trump, who was often prone to umbrella mishaps.

While Johnson’s umbrella antics were seemingly hilarious on the surface, some people (unlike Prince Charles) were not so keen on it happening in the middle of a solemn event. Namely the “unveiling of a memorial to police officers who have died in the line of duty,” according to Reuters. Awkward.

To anyone familiar with Johnson, the umbrella incident is just one in a long line of publicly humiliating events. Just last month, the prime minister was roasted by the Queen herself for being the only one looking lifeless and sullen in a photo of world leaders at the G7 summit. “Are you supposed to be looking as if you’re enjoying yourself?” the Queen asked Johnson in a solid royal dunk.

Johnson even got smacked down by the Hulk one time. After attempting to use the angry Avenger as a metaphor for Brexit, Mark Ruffalo stepped in and schooled Johnson on how the Hulk really rolls.

“Boris Johnson forgets that the Hulk only fights for the good of the whole,” Ruffalo tweeted. “Mad and strong can also be dense and destructive. The Hulk works best when he is in unison with a team, and is a disaster when he is alone.”

