‘Arrow’ Casts A Former Superman As A New Hero

Of all the people to get screwed by the “failure” of Superman Returns, Brandon Routh was probably the one who took the brunt of it. He did a great job, but his career since has mostly shown casting directors don’t give him enough credit. Fortunately, that may change with Arrow, and his new role on the show.
According to the Hollywood Reporter, he’s going to be shaking things up: He’s the new owner of Queen Consolidated, he’s going to romance Felicity, and, oh, right, he’s also a member of the Justice League:
Ray Palmer is described as an unrivaled scientist and inventor, who will play an unexpected role in Oliver’s and Felicity’s lives as the new Queen Consolidated owner and whose intentions with the company’s Applied Sciences division are a mystery.
We fully expect Ollie to sulk about how Felicity is banging the hot superscientist and not the dissipated rich jerk who spent two solid seasons rejecting her like a bad gift card. Expect this to last for at least fourteen episodes: Routh is signed for the bulk of the season.
Also, he’s the Atom, although whether his shrinking powers will hold in this continuity is anyone’s guess. I have a strong affection for the Atom, but a teeny little Routh jumping up and punching people? That’s going to look just a little stupid. They might as well just put a wig on a little person and have him leap around on a trampoline, which will at least have the virtue of being funny.
There’s also the question of where the other hero in season three, described as a “tech-powered superhero with a tragic past,” fits in. Not least because, man, with this many heroes, is there even going to be any crime in Starling City? Even with its once-yearly near-apocalypses, the muggers are probably weighing getting twenty bucks from a purse versus an arrow to the shoulder and getting a real job.
donald glover as cyborg?
Stop. My penis can only get so erect.
I wouldn’t mind as long as he leaves that meta hipster comedy crap out of it
I still don’t understand how anyone was committing crimes after the first season…”Whats that you say? I could deal these drugs, but then I run the risk of getting murdered by a modern day Robin Hood? No thanks, I’ll pass”
cause people who comitt crimes don’t deal in the rational. hubris is one hell of a drug
commit*
To be fair, Indieguy is right. Criminals are terrible about figuring out the consequences of their actions; in some ways, they’re the most blindly optimistic people you’ll meet.
Didn’t freakenomics break down how much most drug dealers make per hour and it was like under $10 an hour which is about what my local grocery store paid people 6 or 7 years ago (when I worked there) so even the real world the math of many types of crime don’t work out yet the behavior persists.
@Eatz Try below minimum wage. In most cases it’s literally safer and more financially sound to get a job at Mickey D’s.
So wait, I’m getting my vague casting calls all confused – his isn’t the guy everyone thought was going to be Blue Beetle, right? The one referred to as “dan”?
Am I the only person who’s seen the Dylan Dog movie?
Ive seen it…. I prefer his work on Chuck… He was actually good it that.
Saw it, meh.
He did a great job on CHOSEN (crackle.com).
But that show fuckin rules so hard they even made the dude from One Tree Hill look like a badass mothafucker!
There are ways they could use the shrinking thing without it being ridiculous. Like for instance he could be coming up with various breakthroughs in science with his abilities. They could just leave it as a total background thing and have him saving Ollie’s life left and right without even being seen and towards the end of the season have it revealed some how that Ollie’s incredible lucky streak was just a tiny little dude taking apart the various schemes of the bad guys while no one knows he’s there.
Exactly. On a budget, microscopic man = invisible man. No need to even show him.
And if they do, just photoshop him into some old movie clips of Honey I Shrunk The Kids.
I don’t know how they’re going to have a miniature guy running around and not have it look like an episode of “I Dream of Jeanie”.
“The Ant-Man movie will be awesome!”
“The Atom? That’s gonna look ridiculous!”
Thank you
To be fair, the budgets are probably a little different.
Yeah, if we were talking a big-budget Atom movie, I’d be less skeptical. Even if Arrow’s great with a budget, there’s just a lot there that’s hard to pull off.
Ooooooooooh yeeeeeeea…..Brandon Routh played Superman way back in the day. I’ll always think of him as Dylan Dog.
Thought he was great in Chuck. Another reason Arrow is the best superhero show ever
Up, up an Atom!