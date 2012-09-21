A ‘Breaking Bad’ Porn Parody Is Apparently In The Works

#Breaking Bad
Editor-in-Chief
09.21.12 15 Comments

I’ve really been someone into the whole porn parody trend that seems to be running rampant these days, but I may well have to watch the apparently forthcoming Breaking Bad porno — porn starlet Lexi Belle tweeted out the photo above, which appears to have been taken on-set this afternoon — for the LOLs it’s sure to generate.

This now has me obsessed with potential scene pairings. A few thoughts on that…

– There has to be Walt/Marie and Hank/Skyler scenes, right? Maybe a wife-swapping after a little too much wine out the pool?

– Skyler boning Ted in his hospital bed is a no-brainer, right?

– Who will Walter Jr. bang? Maybe he and his dad can tag-team Lydia after eating a heart breakfast?

– JESSE SEXING SKYLER HAS TO HAPPEN.

As for what the title will be, I’m going with “Breaking Ass.” Your own thoughts/predictions are of course welcome in the comments. BTW, the guy apparently playing Heisenberg is a real genius.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Breaking Bad
TAGSBREAKING BADlexi bellePORNPORN PARODIES

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP