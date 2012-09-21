A ‘Breaking Bad’ Porn Parody Is Apparently In The Works

I’ve really been someone into the whole porn parody trend that seems to be running rampant these days, but I may well have to watch the apparently forthcoming Breaking Bad porno — porn starlet Lexi Belle tweeted out the photo above, which appears to have been taken on-set this afternoon — for the LOLs it’s sure to generate.

This now has me obsessed with potential scene pairings. A few thoughts on that…

– There has to be Walt/Marie and Hank/Skyler scenes, right? Maybe a wife-swapping after a little too much wine out the pool?

– Skyler boning Ted in his hospital bed is a no-brainer, right?

– Who will Walter Jr. bang? Maybe he and his dad can tag-team Lydia after eating a heart breakfast?

– JESSE SEXING SKYLER HAS TO HAPPEN.

As for what the title will be, I’m going with “Breaking Ass.” Your own thoughts/predictions are of course welcome in the comments. BTW, the guy apparently playing Heisenberg is a real genius.