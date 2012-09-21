A ‘Breaking Bad’ Porn Parody Is Apparently In The Works

I’ve really been someone into the whole porn parody trend that seems to be running rampant these days, but I may well have to watch the apparently forthcoming Breaking Bad porno — porn starlet Lexi Belle tweeted out the photo above, which appears to have been taken on-set this afternoon — for the LOLs it’s sure to generate.
This now has me obsessed with potential scene pairings. A few thoughts on that…
– There has to be Walt/Marie and Hank/Skyler scenes, right? Maybe a wife-swapping after a little too much wine out the pool?
– Skyler boning Ted in his hospital bed is a no-brainer, right?
– Who will Walter Jr. bang? Maybe he and his dad can tag-team Lydia after eating a heart breakfast?
– JESSE SEXING SKYLER HAS TO HAPPEN.
As for what the title will be, I’m going with “Breaking Ass.” Your own thoughts/predictions are of course welcome in the comments. BTW, the guy apparently playing Heisenberg is a real genius.
Someone utters the classic line “How much for a windy,Wendy?” Or GTFO
Also, Walt Jr. Wraps his dick in bacon or GTFO
Wraps his dick in bacon and fucks a bagel…..damn keyboard
Jane Margolis just HAS to choke on something, amiright, HUH HUH!!!?
Hopefully, the writers are clever enough for it.
I AM THE ONE WHO FUCKS!!!
A man opens up his door to be fucked, you think of that to be me? Well it is.
Breaking Bad XXX: A Porn Parody
Bank on it.
Yep.
James Deen as Jesse – I’m already there.
what is a “heart” breakfast?
I’d like to see Tuco help Salamanca roll into some pussy, finger tapping broads left and right.
“breaking bad bitches”
Actually Brazzers made one a week or two ago. Don’t ask me how I know. But a friend of a friend of a friend told me it’s pretty bad, but its very existence is cause for celebration.
found the trailer! ive been waiting! Looks like the sex is going to be pretty good with that cast. Hopefully the story will be cool!
[www.craveonline.com]