In Which We Breathlessly Speculate About Fox's Mystery Marvel Movie

Fox owns the rights to the X-Men and The Fantastic Four, and they seem to want to try and horn in on some of that sweet Avengers action, which is why we’ve got Hipster Quicksilver. But apparently part of that is teasing us with a mystery Marvel movie, scheduled for 2018.
What We Know
According to the Hollywood Reporter, Fox has announced a few release dates. Ambitiously, Fantastic Four 2 is already scheduled for 2017, and Wolverine is hitting screens again in early March 2017. But there’s also an “untitled Marvel movie”, scheduled for July 13th, 2018.
What We Know It Isn’t
X-Men: Apocalypse is on the docket for 2016; again, Fox is ambitious. It’s not another Wolverine movie, because that’s already scheduled. It’s not another Fantastic Four movie, because that’s also already scheduled. X-Force is also coming 2016. In fact, we’re rapidly narrowing down the Marvel properties that Fox has the rights to. But there are a few nominees.
Deadpool
This has been in the works for, quite literally, more than a decade at this point. Aside from an embarrassing outing in the single worst X-Men movie, Deadpool has largely stayed in the shadows. But it seems likely that X-Force will be a launching pad for solo movies, so this might finally be coming together.
An FF Solo Movie
Secondly, they might decide to pull a member of the FF out to see if there’s any Wolverine potential, there. At a guess, I’d say they’d go with the Human Torch, if this comes together.
Quicksilver And Scarlet Witch
Or they could get into a dong-measuring contest with Marvel and try to one-up them on the Magneto family tree yet again. This actually seems fairly likely, for both legal reasons and because they might be able to make a team out of it: Put them together with Taskmaster and some super-strong blond mutant and you’ve pretty much got an ersatz ’60s Avengers.
Yet Another X-Team
Really, the X-Men are a bottomless well, here, for Fox. X-Statix? Uncanny X-Force? Uncanny X-Statix Force With Extra Cheese? It’s not like they’re short of options.
Silver Surfer
HA! No, but they do own the rights, and we can dream.
What are your guesses? Let us know in the comments.
Moon Knight.
I don’t believe Fox has those rights. Not that I wouldn’t love to see it.
FF & X-Men vs. Galactus. And it will suuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuck.
I’d love Silver Surfer myself. Could it be the Inhumans?
Marvel’s got the Inhumans sewn up. That’s pretty much the entire reason we’ve got this massive “Inhumanity” crossover.
Marvel has the Inhumans? I would’ve thought they were part of the FF deal with Fox (like the Silver Surfer).
I would’ve thought that too in regards to the movie rights and stuff. I’ve been wrong plenty of times though.
Future Foundation?
They should adapt Uncanny X-Men #153 in which the X-Men are in a fairy tale. Fairy tales and superhero movie are really hot right now, so it would make sense. Plus, some pirate Nightcrawler would make it all worth it!
Kree-Skrull War.
Kree belongs to Marvel, as they are showing up in Guardians of the Galaxy. I’m not sure about Skrull, though.
Ultimate Skrulls = Chitauri. Marvel’s as well.
@ChrisBB83 Thank God.
@Carson Palmers Real Estate Agent actually the Skrull are in a strange legal state. Technically Fox and Marvel both have the rights to them, similarly to the Maximoffs. That’s why Marvel went with the Chitauri for The Avengers, it was less of a legal headache.
Sneak attack. Fox has secretly bought the rights to Wonder Woman and is making the movie
So it will suck even harder than if DC just made it themselves?
wasn’t there a rumor of a FF vs. X-Men movie coming out?
I think they own skrulls. wasnt that the reason that avengers had to change their plans to using the chitauri? I could see them doing secret invasion and involving everyone they have the rights to
Has there been proper casting for gambit yet? I would love a gambit origins movie
How abut Cable?
Ooooooooohhhh…
That’s my thought as well.
Romantic comedy set in Charles Xavier’s school for gifted mutants.
Captain Marvel?
Marvel have the rights for her (thank god)
@Ricardo Aguiar All of them?
@Beerguyrob: They should. Fox owns pretty specific rights to the FF and X-related characters, and none of the versions of CM is related to those.
@Beastmode Ate My Baby Whew.
Howard the Duck, Groo, Spider-ham, What If?
Howard The Duck as long as it’s a sequel and not a reboot.
What about those rumors of C Tates playing gambit?
That was my guess, as well…for obvious reasons.
It’s probably just another X-men movie.
Cable with cameos from X-men
Cable & Deadpool (one can dream right?)
H.E.R.B.I.E. solo movie
daredevil reboot
Marvel has the rights back and they’re already making a Netflix series out of it.
oh yea thats right. well then i’m assuming some kind of x-title
Is Punisher owned by Marvel? How about Blade? Snipes is out of prison now, and I don’t care what anyone says, Punisher: War Zone was awesome. I want a sequel.
Punisher and Blade are both back with Marvel as is Ghost Rider.
Ghost Rider should never remade. There’s basically no way to top a movie that had Nicholas Cage in it. Unless you reboot but cast him again.
Old Man Wolverine starring Clint Eastwood
By 2018 we’re getting pretty close to Old Man Wolverine with Hugh Jackman.
Realistically a shitty Xmen-FF team up to fight each other half the time then team up to beat a magneto/dr. doom type threat, with 80% of the movie solely focused on Hugh Jackman.
How do studios manage to sew up the rights to certain characters in perpetuity so long as they’re making a movie ever X number of years? Seems like a shitty practice. It would make more sense to open it up regardless after a set period of time.
And by opening it up, I mean the bidding process to the rights to characters.
Basically, Marvel vastly overspent in the ’90s and needed income, so they sold character rights to Fox (and the Sony deal for Spidey might have been concurrent with this). Fox got a great deal out of it, and basically will still own the rights long after we’re all space dust.
And it’s not “in perpetuity” at all. The deals are conditional on Fox/Sony using those properties, otherwise they revert back to Marvel. This is the only reason Spidey and FF were rebooted. Remember, for a while there Sony was pushing hard to get Dunst/McGuire/Raimi on board for Spider-Man 4
SECRET INVASION…I mean they already went straight to Age of Ultron. Think about it. they are going to introduce enough of the players. Just saying
WAR OF KINGS OR GET THE F*CK OUT OF MY FACE, FOX!!!!!
Nextwave. Far and away the most amusing option, it also lets us get a movie to please/infuriate the Ms Marvel fans.
my votes for the steel town rockers movie everyone’s been clamoring for
I love the Moon Knight idea. Is there any Black Panther stuff in the works?
Marvel owns both. There are a ton of rumors that a Black Panther movie will be part of Phase 3.
X-Men First Class Two, Electric Boogaloo; Featuring the Actual First Class.
Or, perhaps the Dark Phoenix Saga?
Jean Grey is underrated as all hell.
The Defenders
Marvel’s already doing that, just not with the actual Defenders.
Thing solo movie. With space wrestling.
Fuck, I would watch the ever-lovin blue eyed fuck out of that movie.
The ONLY major issue is that premise is DYING for a hulk cameo, and that’s not possible :(
how about wolverine and the x-men? with brand new younger mutants enrolling in the school, going to the Savage land, battling the new Hellfire club…
Quentin Quire, Rachel grey, Angel, Edie, Broo, Glob Herman, Doop, shark-girl, eye-boy, stepford cuckoos, apocalypse’s son, kid gladiator, warbird, toad the janitor, Krakoa, bamfs!
good god it’s too good not to pass up
Secret Wars would be a treat.
Not made by Fox, though.
Aww man no one is talking about Uncanny X-Force. The Remender series is one of my all-time favorites. After X-Men:Apocalypse it could fit in perfectly. Then spinoff into a Deadpool movie. Plus, Fantomex is the coolest.
Depending on ambitious FOX might be, what would be epic would be for a movie to focus on the future off spring of Scott Summers and Jean Grey, and Reed Richards and Sue Storm. This would only work if they redeemed what was done in X-Men 3 The Last Stand.
Modok. I’m not sure how, I just want it on screen.
I would watch the fuck out of a Deadpool/Siryn rom-com satire/spoof if it was done properly.
Black Panther?
I Still think they might own the rights to him on the down low because of his appearances on the cartoons.
I can see X-Force just by thinking of the cartoon (FOX) and the ability to use the actors from the first 3 x-men movies since their in the future now apparently.
Im ok with seeing a Cable, Domino and Forge. im sadly still looking forward to Bishope idk why.
Bishop*
I’ll throw in with a FF vs. X-Men movie.
their deffenitly building to a spiderman / FF film…maybe with wolverine cameos.
My guess is Prydw of the X-Men or a Gambit origins…
What about a Namor movie?
Universal has the rights to Namor. Fairly sure it’ll revert back to Marvel soon tho since there don’t seem to be any plans for a Namor movie any time soon.
KISS saves the FF, featuring Wolverine and Jubilee