In Which We Breathlessly Speculate About Fox's Mystery Marvel Movie

Fox owns the rights to the X-Men and The Fantastic Four, and they seem to want to try and horn in on some of that sweet Avengers action, which is why we’ve got Hipster Quicksilver. But apparently part of that is teasing us with a mystery Marvel movie, scheduled for 2018.



What We Know

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Fox has announced a few release dates. Ambitiously, Fantastic Four 2 is already scheduled for 2017, and Wolverine is hitting screens again in early March 2017. But there’s also an “untitled Marvel movie”, scheduled for July 13th, 2018.

What We Know It Isn’t

X-Men: Apocalypse is on the docket for 2016; again, Fox is ambitious. It’s not another Wolverine movie, because that’s already scheduled. It’s not another Fantastic Four movie, because that’s also already scheduled. X-Force is also coming 2016. In fact, we’re rapidly narrowing down the Marvel properties that Fox has the rights to. But there are a few nominees.

Deadpool

This has been in the works for, quite literally, more than a decade at this point. Aside from an embarrassing outing in the single worst X-Men movie, Deadpool has largely stayed in the shadows. But it seems likely that X-Force will be a launching pad for solo movies, so this might finally be coming together.

An FF Solo Movie

Secondly, they might decide to pull a member of the FF out to see if there’s any Wolverine potential, there. At a guess, I’d say they’d go with the Human Torch, if this comes together.

Quicksilver And Scarlet Witch

Or they could get into a dong-measuring contest with Marvel and try to one-up them on the Magneto family tree yet again. This actually seems fairly likely, for both legal reasons and because they might be able to make a team out of it: Put them together with Taskmaster and some super-strong blond mutant and you’ve pretty much got an ersatz ’60s Avengers.

Yet Another X-Team

Really, the X-Men are a bottomless well, here, for Fox. X-Statix? Uncanny X-Force? Uncanny X-Statix Force With Extra Cheese? It’s not like they’re short of options.

Silver Surfer

HA! No, but they do own the rights, and we can dream.

What are your guesses? Let us know in the comments.